Rangers defender Connor Goldson signs new four-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Connor Goldson has signed a new four-year deal with Rangers.

The defender had been out of contract this summer but, amid speculation linking him with a move to Premier League-bound Nottingham Forest, has now committed his future to the Ibrox club.

The 29-year-old played more minutes for Rangers this season than any other player and helped them to the Europa League final, where they were beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers tweeted: “Rangers FC today wishes to put on record our sincere thanks to Connor Goldson for his service to the club over the past four years… as we look ahead to the next four years of having him at Ibrox.”

Goldson joined from Brighton in 2018 and has so far made 223 appearances, scoring 20 goals.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst last month expressed his fear that Goldson would be moving on this summer, stating on the eve of the Scottish Cup final triumph over Hearts that the chances of the club keeping the centre-back were “small”.

“The club has been in talks to extend his contract, but so far he has not extended it,” Van Bronckhorst said on May 20. “The chance he will still be a Rangers player I think will be small.

“I would love to have Connor in the team next year and I still have in my mind that he will be part of Rangers next year. But the reality is we will have to watch what happens in the coming weeks.

“Connor has been amazing for this team in all those years as a Rangers player.”

The news of Goldson’s re-signing came on the same day that John Souttar’s move to Rangers became official.

The 25-year-old Scotland defender agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club in January while playing for Hearts. The Gers attempted to buy Souttar in the winter window but were unable to agree a fee with the Jambos.

However, Rangers confirmed on Wednesday, upon expiry of his deal at Hearts, that the former Dundee United centre-back has now joined them on a deal until 2026.

“It’s been a long time since I signed the pre-contact in January, but it’s a brilliant day for me and my family to join Rangers,” Souttar told Rangers TV.

“It nearly happened in January, so it was obviously just dealing with that setback of it not happening and focusing on the football.

“It was difficult at the time, but after it was over with, it was over with, so I just gave 100 per cent focus on the task at hand at Hearts.

“At this stage of my career, it’s brilliant to be joining. I feel like I’m ready physically, mentally to join Rangers.

“I know the expectation and the challenges, but I’m just really looking forward to it.

“There’s a lot of momentum around the club and it’s an exciting time to be here.”

Swiss striker Cedric Itten, meanwhile, has left Rangers and returned to his homeland to join Young Boys for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old signed for the Ibrox club on a four-year contract in the summer of 2020 but has been allowed to depart after being unable to command a regular starting place.

Itten, who scored nine goals in 49 appearances for Rangers, spent the first half of last season on loan at German club Greuther Furth and has now left Govan on a permanent basis.

