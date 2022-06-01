ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Soy Industry Buyers and Sellers Coming to U.S. Soy Connext

myklgr.com
 2 days ago

The U.S. Soybean Export Council will bring buyers and sellers across the soybean industry together at the Soy Connext event on August 22-24 in San Diego, California. Soy Connext is formerly known...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Vilsack offers integrated plan for domestic food production

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to help the nation’s food supply chain recover from the coronavirus pandemic — and, more recently, the looming global effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and on Wednesday, it announced new funding and a comprehensive overview of how those initiatives mesh.
WASHINGTON, DC
Benzinga

Rethinking Supply Chains: A Look At The Challenges Companies Are Facing

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Plans to relocate manufacturing operations to a second or third country could prove costly and complex in face of realities of the pandemic era. Reshoring of operations needs to consider...
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Biden administration to announce $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will unveil the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Industry
freightwaves.com

Lineage Logistics and Bay Grove acquire visibility platform Turvo

Cold storage real estate investment trust Lineage Logistics, which is backed by private equity firm Bay Grove, announced Wednesday the acquisition of supply chain software provider Turvo. The deal will allow Turvo to accelerate its tech offering and to expand into new markets. The transaction is an extension of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
freightwaves.com

Primo offering ‘brokerage in a box’ solution for logistics companies and shippers

Traditionally, in the logistics space, service providers offer their shipper customers just one or two transport offerings. Very few providers, asset or non-asset, have a one-stop-shop solution. Role types, resources, systems and processes become fundamentally different across different sectors of the industry and can be hard to obtain. For example,...
INDUSTRY
Black Enterprise

‘The Successful Cannapreneur’ is Helping Others Plant Seeds in the Cannabis Space

The title of serial entrepreneur fits JM Balbuena perfectly. She is the author of the Amazon best-seller, The Successful Cannapreneur, and has started numerous businesses in her journey thus far. After investing in several businesses, she entered the cannabis space as she suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her experience using cannabis to help with her health issues steered her toward starting several companies involving cannabis.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Ussec
TechCrunch

South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

Meanwhile, the startup is also looking to expand its international calling operations across Africa after closing a $4 million seed funding round, led by HAVAÍC. The 4Di Capital and a number of angel investors that include Gaston Aussems (ex-Mollie), Robert Kraal (ex-Adyen), Gabriel de Montessuss (President WorldPay International) and Marnix van der Ploeg (ex-Booking.com and EQT), also participated in the round.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Student social good startups collect $100K in T-Mobile competition

The contest is nationwide, asking young folks age 13-18 to submit their project, company, or however they like to define it, and five each in three categories are awarded $5,000. A winner from each category gets an additional $5,000 plus a pitch-off with T-Mo brass, and a chance for a final $5,000 check. You’d think they would throw another five large out there to hit $100,000 even… maybe next year. (Update: The original total was $95,000, but T-Mobile noted that an additional $5,000 prize wasn’t mentioned in the release, and there are some other ones as well. So the total is a little more than originally stated and I’ve adjusted the above.)
TECHNOLOGY
Missouri Independent

USDA relaxes conservation program rules to boost crop production

Agricultural landowners who are not renewing their agreements this year with the federal government to keep their land out of production have the ability to put that land back to work earlier, a potential boost to wheat and other crop production amid global shortages, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. Those who have land […] The post USDA relaxes conservation program rules to boost crop production appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Restaurants Embrace Digital to Fight Rising F&B Prices

As restaurants deal with sky-high inflation and widespread supply chain shortages, old pen-and-paper (or even spreadsheet and Word document) bookkeeping and inventory management methods will no longer cut it. Keeping up with these challenges requires digital integration across operational processes, offering real-time information about prices and inventory and enabling quick pivots when circumstances suddenly change.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pymnts

B2B Metal Marketplace Felux Raises $19M

Felux, an online B2B marketplace and supply chain platform for steel and other metals, has raised $19 million in a Series A funding round, according to a Friday (June 3) press release. Based in Cleveland, Felux offers three products: a digital platform to help give suppliers a presence online; a...
CLEVELAND, OH
TechCrunch

Agtech robotics firm FarmWise just raised another $45 million

FarmWise has been at this for a while, deploying its autonomous weeding robotics at farms in California and Arizona for the last few years. The Central Californian company says its robots have logged 15,000 commercial hours on vegetable farms, all told, capturing some 450 million scans of crops for its database.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Windstream Enhances Enterprise and Wholesale Business Unit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Buddy Bayer, president of the Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale organization, today announced that Michael Fiacco, formerly senior vice president for the east region and financial services vertical at Lumen Technologies, has been named chief revenue officer for Windstream Enterprise in order to further enhance its commitment to technological innovation and superior customer service.
BUSINESS
foodsafetynews.com

Canadian food processors brace for the impact of avian influenza

– OPINION – Food safety, traceability, and supplier management systems are key to building resilience as the risk of outbreak, supply shortages and rising cost threaten poultry product producers. For the Canadian poultry industry, reports of the avian influenza outbreak reaching farms in Newfoundland and Labrador in December of...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Broke Supply and Demand Records Last Year

Click here to read the full article. Approximately 600 million CmiA textiles were brought to market, more than doubling volume from the previous year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAre These Denim Tracksuits the Latest Post-Pandemic Uniform?GOTS Reports Growth in Organic Cotton CertificationThis Initiative Wants to 'Drive Change' to End Modern Cotton SlaveryBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INDUSTRY
Watchful Eye

USDA grants Virginia Tech researchers +$633,000 to study farm-to-fork food waste

Courtesy of Nick Saltmarsh (CC 2.0) Between 30% and 40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted, according to the USDA. That has “far-reaching impacts on society” as wholesome food that could be used to feed people in need goes to the landfill instead. Not to mention that throughout the supply chain resources such as land, water, labor, and energy are used for tons upon tons of food that ends up as garbage, the USDA points out.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy