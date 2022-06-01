ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Stavisky And Liu Choose Their Races

queensjewishlink.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflecting the newly drawn lines of State Senate districts, two longtime Queens incumbents will be running for reelection, but not in their previous districts. “After reviewing the courts’ newly drawn maps, I am happy to announce that I am running for Senate District 11, a district with which I have a...

queensjewishlink.com

queensjewishlink.com

A System Designed to Deny Ballot Access to Outsiders

Deciding To Run In Primary Against NYS Assembly Member Nily Rozic. It had been 10 years since my last race for NYS Assembly against Nily Rozic when this year I decided to jump back in to the political fray. What prompted and drove me to commit to that were the 2020 riots here in NYC and the spike in crime following the horrendous No Cash Bail Law passed in 2019 effective for 2020. To that, I saw that Nily was a co-sponsor of that bill along with other bills that I considered menacing to society. Let me cite a few - allowing felons to vote from prison alá Bernie Sanders view, making women inmates share a prison cell with Transwomen (women with male bodies), the policy of e-bikes to go unlicensed on the road and have Trump signage in State Parks be taken down because Trump, I suppose, is an embarrassment to politicians (Progressives, in my view) like her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Annual Congregation Ahavas Yisroel Dinner Draws Huge Attendance

On Wednesday evening, May 25, Congregation Ahavas Yisroel of Kew Gardens Hills celebrated its 34th Annual Dinner at the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills. Elegantly displayed peony centerpieces and delicious healthful food added to this lovely dinner. Rabbi Herschel Welcher, rav of the shul, and Rebbetzin Miriam Welcher greeted...
QUEENS, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Rabbi Lazer Brody Visits Chazaq

Renowned author and speaker Rabbi Lazer Brody came to New York from Israel for a nationwide tour in loving memory of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein zt”l. Chazaq organized a special event with him in Brooklyn and a special singles event in Roslyn to packed audiences both nights. One of the main highlights of his trip was visiting the Chazaq headquarters, where he was blown away by the extent of Chazaq’s outreach. He stated that Chazaq is “changing the face of Judaism in the United States. It’s such an honor and privilege to be here, because anywhere that we’re saving Jewish souls and bringing them closer to Hashem that’s the whole ballgame.” He finished with a message to the general public, saying that “if you want to get Gan Eden, then help Chazaq any way you can. Be it volunteering, or financially. If we help Chazaq then we’re a partner in saving neshamahs, and if you help save neshamahs, then it’s a guaranteed, signed check that you will walk into Gan Eden.” Chazaq has saved thousands of kids, transferring them from public schools to Yeshivas and offering after-school and Sunday school programs.
ROSLYN, NY
queensjewishlink.com

YU Panelists Discuss Dating At West Hempstead Forum

This month will mark my eighth year of marriage, and as most of my friends are married with families of their own, it is easy to forget about the difficulties, frustrations, and questions relating to dating. I was curious to hear if things have changed in frum dating and matchmaking since I’ve left that chapter of my life. This past Monday, the Young Israel of West Hempstead and YU Connects hosted three panelists who spoke about dating and matchmaking, with questions submitted by parents, singles, and individuals seeking to help, but not knowing how to do it.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Bnos Malka Academy Checks It Out

The 7th grade was honored to have Rabbi Chaim Schwartz, Executive Vice President of the Vaad Harabonim of Queens, come to Bnos Malka to give a bug checking workshop. Rabbi Schwartz brought light boxes, cloths, strainers, loops, and more. He explained, “As the world moves further and further away from using insecticides the prevalence of finding bugs in our produce increases.” He demonstrated for the girls step by step how to effectively check for bugs. Each girl then got to soap her kale and strawberries, strain the water using the cloth method, and then took turns looking for bugs through a loop on the light boxes.
QUEENS, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Inspecting Your New Home

While thinking about a subject for this week’s article, a topic gaining momentum when purchasing a new home (including co-ops or condos) is forgoing a pre-sale home inspection. The purchase of a new home is one of the most significant events in one’s life. Logic would dictate that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Central Post-Pesach Senior Seminar

For the last month, Central seniors have participated in the annual post-Pesach Senior Seminar. The program is designed to target the needs and interests of the seniors as they transition into the “real world.” It is an opportunity to provide special programming and speakers to address this momentous transition in their lives.
GREAT NECK, NY

