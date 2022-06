The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and 2 adults dead prompted a new round of negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will vote on gun legislation. But while every Democrat will likely vote for gun control measures, any legislation will need 10 votes to break a filibuster. This means that Democrats will need to find a proposal that Republicans find acceptable. Conversely, that means that Democrats will be negotiating with Republicans, who often received money from the National Rifle Association before it attempted...

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO