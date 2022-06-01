ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hurricane Season begins with Florida likely seeing first tropical storm of season

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 1 marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane season. The season is expected to be above average for the seventh consecutive year. As of Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of the first tropical storm forming with a path heading towards Florida. If named,...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Goal is to shrink Gulf dead zone, but that's not happening

NEW ORLEANS — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an average oxygen-depleted “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico this summer. But that average is still nearly triple a goal for reducing the area where there’s too little oxygen each summer for marine animals to survive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Low risk severe tonight

A weak cold front approaches giving us rain chances tonight with a low risk for severe storms. Concern is for strong gusty winds in a few storms. The front will linger and help more storms fire up Friday. Highs upper 80s. Some Rain Saturday with highs near 90. Rain chances go down Sunday into next week, which means temperatures go up. NHC names broad low near NE tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Potential Tropical Cyclone One. It is not a depression or storm now, but it has the potential to become one before landfall. That's why it has been named a Potential Cyclone. Since it has a name, the NHC can now issue watches and warnings. A tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for South Florida. Winds are expected to be 40 mph at landfall. The biggest concern is for locally heavy rain on the order of 4-8-12 inches of rain. 1-3 foot storm surge is possible.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDSU

Locally heavy rain to our West

Flood advisories were posted for the Donaldsonville area and French Settlement area. Doppler indicated 4.5" to 5.4" of rain fell. The rain looks to be diminishing. The Weather Prediction Center has us at a low risk for locally heavy rain overnight. A weak cold front is in our area, and it will act as a focus for more rain Friday. Lows will be near 70 to the upper 70s. Highs Friday mid 80s to near 90. Still a higher rain chance Saturday at about 40% chance. Rain chances go down Sunday into next week with highs climbing into the low 90s. Potential tropical cyclone one will likely become a depression Friday, and a storm Friday night. First name up is Alex. Alex is forecast to move towards South Florida making landfall Saturday and moving off the East Coast Saturday night. Concern is for locally heavy rain. Storm surge forecast is about 1-2 feet.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Coast Guard assists 2 boaters, 2 dogs on disabled sailing vessel 52 miles offshore Vermilion Bay

The Coast Guard assisted two boaters and two dogs on a disabled sailing vessel Thursday approximately 52 miles offshore Vermilion Bay, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received the request for assistance at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday from the Lucero, a sailing vessel experiencing engine failure. Watchstanders coordinated with the supply vessel Jan Marie in the vicinity to establish the Lucero’s positioning. Watchstanders then launched the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack to assist.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Pacific Hurricane#Wdsu#Weather Team#Noaa
WDSU

Louisiana residents warned of causes of post-hurricane deaths

NEW ORLEANS — In recent years, more people have died after storms in a category that leaders called "indirect deaths." There are many things to blame for indirect deaths after a storm, but all too often the culprit is carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause is people using generators improperly.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Exclusive video show Hurricane Ida's dangerous storm surge

NEW ORLEANS — Water is the number one killer of Hurricanes. Mark Sudduth with HurricaneTrack.com understands the terrifying reality of storm surges. Most people know there is a water rise ahead of a hurricane, but they don't really know what that looks like. Hurricane Ida had a nine-foot storm...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced. The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NOLA.com

How powerful river currents powered early New Orleans in controversial diversions

Mention river diversions in southeastern Louisiana, and you’ll likely get an earful. Proponents hold that controlled openings of the Mississippi levee can replicate natural processes, by releasing sediment-laden fresh water into basins where saltwater has been intruding and marsh soils eroding. Opponents counter that river diversions can upset salinity...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana announces dates for free fishing weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced its annual Free Fishing Weekend dates. Anyone can fish for free in Louisiana starting Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an...
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Truth About New Orleans’ Beloved Grits

New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy