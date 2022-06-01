Hurricane Season begins with Florida likely seeing first tropical storm of season

A weak cold front approaches giving us rain chances tonight with a low risk for severe storms. Concern is for strong gusty winds in a few storms. The front will linger and help more storms fire up Friday. Highs upper 80s. Some Rain Saturday with highs near 90. Rain chances go down Sunday into next week, which means temperatures go up. NHC names broad low near NE tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Potential Tropical Cyclone One. It is not a depression or storm now, but it has the potential to become one before landfall. That's why it has been named a Potential Cyclone. Since it has a name, the NHC can now issue watches and warnings. A tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for South Florida. Winds are expected to be 40 mph at landfall. The biggest concern is for locally heavy rain on the order of 4-8-12 inches of rain. 1-3 foot storm surge is possible.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO