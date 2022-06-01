News to Know: Diesel prices up $2.30 from 2021, and Joplin study underway documenting economic affects of arts and culture

JOPLIN, Mo. – Local family farms are feeling the affects of higher fuel prices. According to AAA, the National average for diesel fuel is up $2.30 from a year ago. The Farmers Bureau says that cattle feed is up 22 percent from a year ago.

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Some 4-staters took advantage of Tuesday’s relatively nice weather to visit the Webb City farmer’s market. The market provides an opportunity for visitors to shop local. You can buy a variety of things ranging from fresh produce to art and even some sweet treats. Starting this week, the farmer’s market is going a step further to feed people with the Summer Kids Meals program.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Connect 2 Culture is partnering with Americans for the Arts conducting an economic impact study of Joplin’s nonprofit Arts and Culture Industry. The study is every five years and documents how nonprofit arts and culture industries across the area support jobs, generate government revenue and drive tourism in Joplin. At the end of this year Connect 2 Culture will be moving into the new Harry M Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Public Library is kicking off summer with oceans of possibilities. The summer reading program is free to the community. You do not have to have a library card to participate. Anyone of any age can join. You will track your reading and complete tasks to win prizes at the end of the program.

