ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Insiders Buy Around $2.5M Of 3 Penny Stocks

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVDLc_0fwr4Gxe00

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

BitNile Holdings

  • The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 4,000,000 shares at an average price of $0.36. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.45 million.
  • What’s Happening: BitNile recently said Q1 sales results were higher year over year.
  • What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

PEDEVCO

  • The Trade: PEDEVCO Corp. PED 10% owner SK Energy LLC acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.27. The insider spent around $253.42 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently swung to a profit for the first quarter.
  • What PEDEVCO Does: PEDEVCO Corp is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Applied Blockchain

  • The Trade: Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins acquired a total of 170,383 shares at an average price of $4.42. To acquire these shares, it cost around $753.14 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Applied Blockchain, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
  • What Applied Blockchain Does: Applied Blockchain Inc is an Ethereum and altcoin mining company.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Europe#Energy Company#Bitnile Holdings Inc#Nile#Sk Energy Llc#Pedevco Corp
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy