Hundreds of Napa County residents can return home after wildfire

A house fire in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface has left three people and a dog displaced. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters got a call about a deck on fire at a home on Happy Valley Road. The first unit arrived in under seven minutes and found the four story home with a large amount of fire on the front deck, fire extending into the living area of the home, and into the attic. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, minimizing spread to the vegetation around the home. They also rescued a dog in its kennel. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $500,000. No injuries were reported.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO