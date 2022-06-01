ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Hundreds of Napa County residents can return home after wildfire

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people who live in Napa County...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Napa County's 'Old Fire' containment reaches 55%

NAPA, Calif. - All evacuation orders and road closures due to the Old Fire have been fully lifted in Napa County, Cal Fire announced Thursday. The fire originally broke out northwest of Napa around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. Since then, the fire has...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Float House project hopes to provide everyone access to Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma is a place where literally the river runs through it, and it doesn't take long before the charm of the Petaluma river pulls you in. Getting on the water, however, is harder than you think. Greg Sabourin, Executive Director of Petaluma Small Craft Center, took us...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
Local
California Government
Napa County, CA
Government
KTVU FOX 2

Containment grows on wildfire burning in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Cal Fire crews continue to fight the Old Fire north of the city of Napa, working through the night to bring containment to 30% by Wednesday evening, the agency said. The blaze was first reported on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. near Soda Canyon Road and Old Springs...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.  Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Property owners are banned from using water for 48 […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire
KTVU FOX 2

Crews rescue mountain lion at school

The Oakland Zoo and California Fish and Wildlife officials rescue and take care of a mountain lion who ended up at Pescadero High School. Video: Oakland Zoo.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County stands alone in requiring indoor mask mandate

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County is the only jurisdiction in the San Francisco Bay Area that is initiating an indoor mask mandate, KTVU has learned. After the East Bay health department re-issued the mandate to begin on Friday, KTVU reached out to all the other health departments across the region.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Solano, Contra Costa counties

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ksro.com

Four Story Santa Rosa Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

A house fire in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface has left three people and a dog displaced. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters got a call about a deck on fire at a home on Happy Valley Road. The first unit arrived in under seven minutes and found the four story home with a large amount of fire on the front deck, fire extending into the living area of the home, and into the attic. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, minimizing spread to the vegetation around the home. They also rescued a dog in its kennel. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $500,000. No injuries were reported.
SANTA ROSA, CA
365traveler.com

15 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Prowler Arrested After More Than Two Weeks of Searching

Petaluma police have caught a suspected prowler. The 34-year-old Kory Wayne Messer from Santa Rosa has been wanted for more than two weeks, on suspicion of approaching several homes and breaking into at least one of them. Police say a resident first reported the man was in her backyard on May 18th. Two days later, he appeared on the porch at the house next door. The man told a witness he’d been out looking for his father. On May 26th, a homeowner caught the guy on camera, trying to open a back door. He returned later that day and tried to get in again. He was finally arrested Thursday morning.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy