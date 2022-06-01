ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Matriarch who ordered death of daughter-in-law to be freed from jail

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTzb7_0fwr41o000

An elderly woman jailed after ordering the death of her daughter-in-law has been approved for release from prison.

Bachan Athwal, now 85, lured Surjit Athwal to India on the pretext of going to two family weddings after learning she was cheating on her son Sukhdave.

Heathrow Customs officer Surjit, a 27-year-old mother to two young children, disappeared “off the surface of the earth” after the trip in December 1998 and her body was never found.

An Old Bailey jury found Bachan Athwal and her son Sukhdave guilty of murder after a trial in 2007, and they were both jailed for life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455RYG_0fwr41o000
Bachan Athwal was originally sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years, but this was later reduced to 15 (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

The court was told that Bachan boasted to family members that she had arranged for her daughter-in-law to be strangled and her corpse thrown into a river.

On Wednesday the Parole Board said Bachan, who is in poor health and suffers from dementia, could be released from prison.

In a summary of the decision, the Board said that the issue of Surjit’s body being found could not be discussed because of the pensioner’s health issues.

“The panel was mindful of the distress that the lack of disclosure about the victim has caused to the victim’s family, however, due to the identified health issues, it was a matter that could not be explored directly with Ms Athwal.

“It is believed that the victim was murdered in India and that her body was disposed of in the River Ravi. Her body has never been recovered.”

The panel accepted that her risk of reoffending was “very low”, and heard that her health care needs had prevented her from being moved to an open prison despite approval to do so in 2020.

She will be required to live at a specific address and restrictions will be placed on her contacts, movements and activities, the decision summary said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matriarch#Open Prison#Heathrow Customs#Old Bailey#The Parole Board
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
The Independent

Woman shocked after being charged $40 for ‘crying’ at doctors appointment

A woman’s tweet has gone viral after she shared a picture of her sister’s medical bill from a recent doctor’s visit, in which she claims that her sister was charged $40 for crying during the appointment.Camille Johnson is a 25-year-old content creator living in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, she tweeted a picture of her sister’s medical bill, which has since gained more than 340k likes and 55k retweets. “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor,” she wrote. “They charged her $40 for crying.”The itemised medical bill showed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Mom suing TikTok after 10-year-old daughter dies from dangerous "Blackout Challenge"

A mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from attempting a dangerous stunt called the "blackout challenge" that she found out about on the app. Tawainna Anderson said in December 2021, her daughter Nylah was rushed to the hospital after attempting the challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until passing out. She was in the intensive care unit for several days before she died.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Factory worker, 33, avoids jail after causing death of colleague when 'playful banter' ended in fatal crash as sobbing widow tells court 'our children didn't just lose their father that day, they lost their mother as well'

A factory worker today avoided jail after causing the death of his colleague as they had 'playful banter'. Gareth Robbins, 33, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting to causing death by careless driving. His workmate Paul Heenan, 40, suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in April 2020...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Rich couple married for just five months with no children spent 18 months running up lawyers' bills of £1.2m in fight over money says judge as he orders man to pay musician wife £750,000 (but lets him keep the Steinway piano)

A rich couple at the centre of a bitter battle to end their five month marriage have run up a legal bill of more than £1million, a judge revealed today. The couple, both in their 50s and from London, married and seperated in 2020 - sparking an 18-month High Court divorce fight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy