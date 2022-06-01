BTS Stars Meet Up With Joe Biden To Deliver An Important Message

Members of Korean pop group BTS met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and delivered an anti-hate message.

What Happened: The group made up of vocalists Park Ji-min, Jungkook, V (Kim Tae-hyung), Kim Seok-jin, and rappers Suga (Min Yoon-gi), Ji-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) and RM (Kim Nam-joon) met with Biden and also addressed reporters from the White House briefing room.

On Tuesday, the BTS Official Twitter page thanked Biden and their fanbase, referred to as “BTS ARMY,” for making the meeting possible. Also included in the tweet was a photo of the group with the president all making finger hearts.