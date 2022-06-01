Morgan City High senior award-winners

The City of Thibodaux announced its Municipal Pool and Splash Pad will be closed on Saturday, June 4, due to a swim meet being held by Tiger Sharks Swim Team. The Municipal Pool and Splash Pad will reopen on Sunday, June 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All Lafayette Parish public high schools — with the exception of Southside High — will now be considered select after the LHSAA Executive Committee voted 16-5 to adopt a new definition of a select school. The new definition, adopted Thursday, potentially will expand the number of select schools...
Ora Lee Brashear Garner, 69, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Minister Anthony Stewart officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
The former Albertsons building in Denham Springs has been sold for $3.7 million to a local investor. United Southern Rentals LLC bought the property at 402 S. Range Ave. from TBS, the developers of the building, in a deal that closed Tuesday, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin and Lauren Buckholtz, also of Saurage Rotenberg, represented the sellers.
NEW IBERIA — The Bayou Teche Museum and plantation home Shadows-on-the-Teche will continue membership as Blue Star Museums this summer. The program provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families, according to a Bayou Teche Museum news release. The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
A few months ago, former Woodlawn High School football coach Mike Moock said he probably would not have been an advocate for blood donation. But a horrific life event intervened. “When you got a horse in the race, it sure becomes a different ballgame. The primary goal is to get...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Senator Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, has announced he will be resigning from the legislature at the end of the 2020 Regular Session on June 6. Sen. Ward tells BRPROUD that he will be taking a private sector job in a public relations...
A state senator’s nonprofit organization has been allocated $1.5 million. The booster club for an East Baton Rouge high school is getting $1.1 million. Catholic churches in St. Martin Parish will receive a combined $170,000, and a Shreveport group devoted to roses will get $100,000. These are just a...
The trouble with this story is you can’t really be sure of anything. A famous 19th-century artist was long thought to be a free Black man, conducting a successful career in slavery-era New Orleans. But according to one scholar, maybe he wasn’t of African descent at all. And,...
Sad and unfortunate news coming out of Lafayette, Louisiana as a former multi-sport star athlete for the Longview High Lobos who went on to college has been arrested and charged with murder. Lafayette, Louisiana police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare...
Chief James F. Blair has retired from the Morgan City Police Department. In a post on Tuesday, the department announced that Blair was leaving the department after serving the Morgan City Police Department since 1985.
Patterson Outreach Hurricane Preparedness Drive 8 a.m. to noon, June 4, at Dollar General, 716 Catherine St., Patterson. Needed items: flashlights, batteries, water, canned foods, first aid kits, toiletries and crackers. For info call Allise J. Salazar, 985-992-0630.
‘When I was a boy,” begins Mark Twain in Old Times on the Mississippi, his 1875 memoir, “there was but one permanent ambition among my comrades … to be a steamboatman.” Though Twain may never have quite materialized into a full-time river rat (instead becoming the author of the Great American Novel—too bad), he did chart a few journeys up and down Old Muddy in his day, even landing in the “tropical swelter” of Baton Rouge, a fragrant city “clothed in flowers … like a greenhouse.”
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, June 4, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
BATON ROUGE - A judge ruled against allowing the incorporation effort of the proposed City of St. George. A legal fight is expected to drag on even after the decision through appeals. "Next step's court of appeals, First Circuit Court of Appeals. We'll write our briefs. We'll file our appeal,...
