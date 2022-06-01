ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Salesforce Stock Is Rising Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3I5N_0fwr3bPQ00

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Salesforce said first-quarter revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $7.41 billion, which beat the estimate of $7.38 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 94 cents per share.

Salesforce said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $7.69 billion and $7.7 billion versus the estimate of $7.77 billion. The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.01 and $1.02 per share versus the estimate of $1.14 per share.

Salesforce expects full-year revenue to be between $31.7 billion and $31.8 billion versus the estimate of $32.06 billion. The company expects to earn $4.74 to $4.76 per share on an adjusted basis for the full year.

Analyst Assessment:

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Salesforce with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $250.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained Salesforce with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $375 to $315.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Salesforce with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $260 to $225.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Salesforce with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $225 to $235.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Salesforce with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $208 to $218.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded between $154.55 and $311.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.77% at $174.30 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Barclays#Crm#Salesforce Inc Crm#Benzinga Pro#Bmo Capital#Wells Fargo
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Soccer Legend Pelé Has A Message For Vladimir Putin

Brazilian soccer legend Pele asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to put a full stop to his invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. What Happened: The former Brazilian professional footballer Pelé on Meta Platforms Inc’s FB social media platform Instagram issued a...
SOCCER
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. This has been a rough year to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Capri Holdings Limited CPRI to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Capri Holdings shares rose 3.6% to $50.50 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Crypto Billionaire Joins Elon Musk, Bill Gates In Pledging Majority Of Wealth To Charity

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable organizations. What Happened: The 30-year-old FTX chief has become the latest person to sign the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s richest to give away a significant portion of their fortunes, either during their lifetime or in their wills.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy