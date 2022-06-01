ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Lake City man in critical condition after being stabbed during argument

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSw7t_0fwr3UBD00
Altercation leads to one person being stabbed in Lake City Johnathan Wyndell "Dale" Smith

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that a man is in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night on Southeast Church Avenue.

STORY: JSO: Woman shot at Shell gas station on North Main Street

At around 10:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a victim with several stab wounds to his upper body, including one to the chest. The victim was provided first aid and eventually transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine a physical altercation between two subjects had occurred in which the victim was stabbed. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, officers identified 54-year-old Johnathan Wyndell “Dale” Smith as the suspect. At this time, it is unclear what led up to the altercation.

Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Police search for suspect in Southwest Archer Road armed robbery

Gainesville police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery near Target on Southwest Archer Road early Thursday morning . The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. at the Fast Track convenience store next to the Exxon gas station at 3960 SW Archer Road. The suspect, armed with a pistol, did not fire any shots but demanded cash from the store clerk, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said. After taking the money, he left the store.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Maintenance worker responds to wrong Lake City apartment, shot multiple times by tenant, LCPD says

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Police Department said Thursday that a maintenance worker at an apartment complex is recovering after being shot multiple times by a tenant. Police say the victim–an employee of Windsong Apartments–responded to an apartment just before 1 a.m. Thursday to assist with a key that had reportedly broken off in a tenant’s door.
LAKE CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
WCJB

Update: 13-year-old girl hurt during crash in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -One person was taken to the hospital after a multivehicle wreck in Bradford County that blocked traffic for hours Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a semi-truck flipped on U.S. 301 near State Road 100 after a car veered into the semi’s lane around 5:30 a.m.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police don't have leads in shooting investigation

Tuesday night Lake City Police say a person was shot in their upper body and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say a witness told them they saw headlights coming towards them and then they heard gunshots. Police say this happened close to 11 PM Tuesday night on SE Colburn Ave.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#Shell#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

JSO: One woman shot on Waters Edge Apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer reported a shooting at Waters Edge Apartment near 900 Broward Road. Arriving at the scene, JSO found several people inside the apartment, including two young children with one woman suffering from a gunshot wound. All individuals in the apartment are cooperating with the police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Man arrested for Dollar General burglary in Valdosta

Shortly after 12:30 A.M., on June 3, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the Dollar General on 1610 Northside Drive after receiving a call from an alarm company about a burglary in progress at the location. The alarm company was able to describe the offender and when he left...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Leon County Sheriff’s Office runs mass shooting drills at school

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office trained for the unimaginable Thursday, learning how to respond to an active shooter situation at a school. The annual training came nine days after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.
LEON COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Downtown Starke collision injures 3

A tractor-trailer hit an overturned truck in downtown Starke on Friday morning injuring three people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man was driving a truck southbound on US 301 in the right lane south of State Road 100 at 5:25 a.m. when he drove off the roadway onto the grassy shoulder when a sedan veered into his lane before driving back onto the road and overturning into both traffic lanes.
STARKE, FL
News4Jax.com

The father of a man killed in an Orange Park shooting says he does not believe this is a case of self-defense

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The father of a man shot and killed at a Chevron gas station on Saturday tells News4JAX, his son has never been in trouble. His son, Roderick Wilson, 35, has three children. Wilson’s father told us Orange Park Police is looking at his son’s shooting death as a case of self-defense, and he doesn’t want this to be swept under the rug like it never happened.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Man killed in early morning shooting in Trout River area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting shooting in the Trout River area early on Wednesday morning. Around 2:50 a.m., police arrived at the intersection of Trout River Boulevard and Lem Turner Road to find an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCSO arrests Anglers RV Park man after shootout

A verbal disturbance at the Anglers RV Park outside of Cedar Key led to an arrest following a shootout between a man and four Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies on Saturday. According to an LCSO release sent Wednesday, deputies responded to a verbal dispute over personal property between...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy