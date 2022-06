MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - One Enterprise man will spend the next year and three months in prison thanks to his involvement in the distribution of drugs through the mail. United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced Friday that Eric Michael Caylor, 40, was sentenced on Thursday for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Caylor will serve 15 months in prison for the crime in addition to 3 years of supervised release. With this also being in the federal system, he will have no possibility for parole.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO