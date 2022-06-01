ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham summer transfers: Potential starting XI for 2022/23

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How Tottenham could line...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Newcastle to face Portuguese side Benfica on Eusebio Cup

Newcastle just confirmed the third friendly of their upcoming pre-season, which will be against Portuguese club Benfica. The game will take place in late July (on the 26th) as United keeps backloading their games to the latter week of the seventh month. This is the third game confirmed in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham
Yardbarker

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

Serie A side Roma are said to be keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Jose Mourinho looks to raid his former club. Wan-Bissaka endured a rough season for the Red Devils after playing out two good seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and the right-back has been linked with a loan move back to Selhurst Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger joins Real Madrid on free transfer

Real Madrid have signed Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. The Germany international, 29, has agreed a four-year contract at the Bernabeu, and will join when his deal at the Premier League club expires on June 30. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Leeds United offered Valentin Castellanos; Man City pass on first option

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos could be on his way to the Premier League with Leeds United this summer, sources have told 90min. The 23-year-old Argentine striker is one of the hottest properties in Major League Soccer after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three play-off outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, while he's already hit the net 11 times in 18 games this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

582
Followers
4K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy