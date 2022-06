We ask you to vote for Marc Ratner for Camden Selectboard member. He has worked on Board for two terms, understands the workings of the Town of Camden intimately, the eccentricities and details, and has a broad overview of what is needed, both in infrastructure and the human systems. He works, with respect and devotion, with several town committees and the particular town problems that need attention, with considerable success, He is consistant and judicious, fiscally careful, transparent, with kindness and without blame. He is environmentally sensitive and concerned about our future and how to plan for it.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO