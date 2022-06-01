Colby Thelen Announces Trip To Africa And Shift To News 9 at 5 p.m.

Peacemakers in Oklahoma City are looking to spread hope. They walked through Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating the beauty and strength of the area on Sunday. Pastor Derrick Scobey said in times of pain, people turn to their families and their community for help. He said this peace walk will bring together some familiar and new faces.
This weekend, people will have the chance to tour some of Tulsa's historic hotels built before 1930. The self-guided tour, hosted by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, takes participants through seven hotels. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Friday with a look at what. to expect.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the shelter is under full capacity for the first time since September thanks to an amazing turnout to an adoption event on Saturday. News 9 stopped by and saw the massive show of support. The shelter said they needs fosters and adoptees to stay under...
Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday. Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs. Visitors got an opportunity to get up close...
People are remembering Doctor Preston Phillips, the target in the mass shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday, as a talented and kind orthopedic surgeon. Phillips gave his time and talents. He was set to go on a medical mission trip to Africa soon, and now there is an urgent plea for another orthopedic surgeon to help.
Riversport Oklahoma City is hosting a free Learn to Row Day Saturday. Instructors will teach the basics of rowing. Participants will start on land rowing machines, then they will move onto the water. Lessons will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, registration is required.
Some members of the community are working to find ways to show support to the victims and their families following a deadly mass shooting. on the Saint Francis campus. Neighbors on 36th Street between Harvard and Yale tied pink and blue ribbons to street signs and utility poles throughout the neighborhood.
Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
Several buildings around downtown Tulsa were illuminated in pink on Thursday night in honor of the victims killed in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Natalie Building and claimed the of lives five people, including the shooter.
Edmond residents will soon have another grocery store to shop at. OKC Talk posted photos on Facebook showing Crest Foods' new location just off I-35 near Sooner and Covell. That's right across from the Hilton Garden Inn. OKC Talk says the store will be over 100,00 square feet.
After years of work, the 39th Street District is finally taking its final shape just in time for the 35th year of pride. “It’s rather important it is really rare for most cities especially one this city to have what is considered a gay district some of the larger cities have it but in this area, it started 40 years ago with a gay bar,” said Craig Poos, the President Of 39th St. District.
If you love Dr. Pepper, this next story might be kind of hard to watch. A semi truck filled with the soda flipped near Ada Friday, leaving a sticky situation on one of its highways. According to The Ada News, only the Dr. Peppers were injured. The driver of the...
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter had lines out the door after waiving adoption fees on Saturday. After waiving all adoption fees due to being severely over capacity, the shelter saw a huge turnout for adoptees. The shelter reported being more than 150 percent over capacity for dogs and more than...
The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Packard with a unique ride-a-long experience. The museum offers visitors a ride in the refurbished car through the countryside and around a nearby lake to transport them "back in time." The museum said...
A fundraiser for the families of the Saint Francis victims has already raised more than $25,000 in just two days. Tulsa Crime Stoppers partnered with Mythic Press to sell t-shirts. Crime Stoppers said they sold more than 2,000 shirts in the first 24 hours. Anyone who wants to buy the...
Bethany city officials announced that its boil water order has ended. The notice was ordered last week after isolated samples of E. coli were detected in the city's water supply. City officials are advising residents to flush out faucets, showers and toilets before using them again.
It was a somber and painful evening in Tulsa as the community remembers four people whose lives were taken in Wednesday's mass shooting. On Friday night, a vigil was held for all four victims at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park – but much of the heartache was over the loss of Dr. Preston Phillips – who the gunman targeted.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum got emotional Thursday as he thanked workers at Saint Francis Health System. Mayor Bynum applauded them for being brave enough to come to work after the shooting and applauded the fast work of police on the scene. Tulsa Mass Shooting Related Stories:. "Everywhere I looked, to...
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a motorcycle rider suffered a broken leg after crashing into another car Sunday evening. Officers said the motorcycle rider was speeding as another car was attempting to make a left turn. The rider crashed into the back of the car and is now at...
Police in Oklahoma City are looking for a man who damaged the student athletic facility beside the Crooked Oak Schools football field and stole team gear, law equipment, and more. An administrator for the school district said the man used a crowbar to destroy part of a wall to access...
