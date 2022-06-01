Colby Thelen Announces Trip To Africa And Shift To News 9 at 5 p.m.

After years of work, the 39th Street District is finally taking its final shape just in time for the 35th year of pride. “It’s rather important it is really rare for most cities especially one this city to have what is considered a gay district some of the larger cities have it but in this area, it started 40 years ago with a gay bar,” said Craig Poos, the President Of 39th St. District.

