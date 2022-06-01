ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Colby Thelen Announces Trip To Africa And Shift To News 9 at 5 p.m.

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY - News 9's Colby Thelen announced...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Peace Walk Hopes To Highlight Local Black Community In NE Oklahoma City

Peacemakers in Oklahoma City are looking to spread hope. They walked through Northeast Oklahoma City celebrating the beauty and strength of the area on Sunday. Pastor Derrick Scobey said in times of pain, people turn to their families and their community for help. He said this peace walk will bring together some familiar and new faces.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

News On 6 Weather Team Hosts Meet & Greet At Bob Mills Furniture

Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday. Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs. Visitors got an opportunity to get up close...
TULSA, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

Medical Mission Group Reflects On Loss After The Murder Of Tulsa Doctor

People are remembering Doctor Preston Phillips, the target in the mass shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday, as a talented and kind orthopedic surgeon. Phillips gave his time and talents. He was set to go on a medical mission trip to Africa soon, and now there is an urgent plea for another orthopedic surgeon to help.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Riversport OKC Hosting Free Learn To Row Day

Riversport Oklahoma City is hosting a free Learn to Row Day Saturday. Instructors will teach the basics of rowing. Participants will start on land rowing machines, then they will move onto the water. Lessons will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, registration is required.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC, Norman Mayors Urge US Senators To Take Action On Gun Control

Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crest Foods Grocery Store Coming Soon To Edmond

Edmond residents will soon have another grocery store to shop at. OKC Talk posted photos on Facebook showing Crest Foods' new location just off I-35 near Sooner and Covell. That's right across from the Hilton Garden Inn. OKC Talk says the store will be over 100,00 square feet.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

2SLGBTQ+ Community Reflects On History Of 39th St Ahead Of Pride Celebration

After years of work, the 39th Street District is finally taking its final shape just in time for the 35th year of pride. “It’s rather important it is really rare for most cities especially one this city to have what is considered a gay district some of the larger cities have it but in this area, it started 40 years ago with a gay bar,” said Craig Poos, the President Of 39th St. District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Semi Truck Packed With Dr. Pepper Flips On Its Side

If you love Dr. Pepper, this next story might be kind of hard to watch. A semi truck filled with the soda flipped near Ada Friday, leaving a sticky situation on one of its highways. According to The Ada News, only the Dr. Peppers were injured. The driver of the...
ADA, OK
Place
Africa
News On 6

OKC Animal Welfare Sees Massive Adoption Turnout

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter had lines out the door after waiving adoption fees on Saturday. After waiving all adoption fees due to being severely over capacity, the shelter saw a huge turnout for adoptees. The shelter reported being more than 150 percent over capacity for dogs and more than...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Route 66 Auto Museum Offers Rides In Restored 1922 Packard

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Packard with a unique ride-a-long experience. The museum offers visitors a ride in the refurbished car through the countryside and around a nearby lake to transport them "back in time." The museum said...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Saint Francis T-Shirt Fundraiser Raises Over $25,000 In 2 Days

A fundraiser for the families of the Saint Francis victims has already raised more than $25,000 in just two days. Tulsa Crime Stoppers partnered with Mythic Press to sell t-shirts. Crime Stoppers said they sold more than 2,000 shirts in the first 24 hours. Anyone who wants to buy the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Bethany Says Boil Order Is No Longer In Effect

Bethany city officials announced that its boil water order has ended. The notice was ordered last week after isolated samples of E. coli were detected in the city's water supply. City officials are advising residents to flush out faucets, showers and toilets before using them again.
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Vigil Held In Downtown Tulsa For Victims Of Mass Shooting

It was a somber and painful evening in Tulsa as the community remembers four people whose lives were taken in Wednesday's mass shooting. On Friday night, a vigil was held for all four victims at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park – but much of the heartache was over the loss of Dr. Preston Phillips – who the gunman targeted.
TULSA, OK

