RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Robertson County are angry and disgusted after sewage water got into the clean water they use to drink, bathe, and do dishes. According to the White House Utility District, it was all due to the City of Ridgetop improperly connecting pipes. Residents said they wanted answers on how something like this could happen.

RIDGETOP, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO