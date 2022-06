Two Arizona residents and a Mountain Lake woman were injured when their vehicles collided in Cottonwood County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:31 a.m., Betty Jane Connell, age 80, was driving a Winnebago RV westbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with County Road 2, the Winnebago collided with a northbound Jeep Cherokee being driven by Maria B. Castillo Ramirez, age 40, of Mountain Lake.

COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO