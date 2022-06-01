Wednesday Midday Forecast: Storm chances increase by Thursday

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to start, then mostly cloudy after midnight. A 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in northern parts of our area. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and very warm. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

