Gucci, Big Woods, Hard Truth Distilling, Levi's coming to Fashion Mall at Keystone

New stores and eateries are coming to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

The Italian luxury retailer Gucci is opening a store on the first floor of the mall next to Louis Vuitton.

The store will be open from noon until 6 p.m. daily, according to the store's website.

Founded in 1921 in Florence, Italy, Gucci offers a wide selection of men's wear and women's handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches, small leather goods and eyewear. The brand is owned by the Kering Group, a French corporation's that also manages luxury fashion houses Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent.

Revenue for the House of Gucci, Kering's largest luxury brand was up 31% to $11.2 billion in 2021, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, Kering said in its 2021 annual earnings report.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone location would be Gucci's only Indianapolis store.

Big Woods brewpub, Hard Truth Distilling, joining food court

Nashville, Indiana-based Big Woods, a brewpub serving food, beer and spirits, will join the food court next to Shake Shack. Big Woods has nine locations across Indiana.

Also coming to the Fashion Mall's first floor are Hard Truth Distilling Co, a Big Woods brand, and HoiTea ToiTea, a coffee and tea café, will be moving into a spot next to Noodles and Co.

Hard Truth also has a location at the Garage Food Hall along the Mass Ave. corridor.

Levi's opening this summer

Simon Property Group has announced via the Fashion Mall at Keystone's website that Levi's also will be opening a store on the first floor between Williams-Sonoma and Soma Intimates.

The denim and apparel store is opening this summer. It will be only Levi's store in Indianapolis. The retailer has outlet stores in Michigan City, Edinburgh and Fremont.

Levi Strauss & Co. reported net revenues of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Contact IndyStar reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com or call 317-617-2690. Follow her on Twitter: @allyburris.