ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, IN

Gucci, Big Woods, Hard Truth Distilling, Levi's coming to Fashion Mall at Keystone

By Alexandria Burris, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxNeU_0fwr2cFw00

New stores and eateries are coming to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

The Italian luxury retailer Gucci is opening a store on the first floor of the mall next to Louis Vuitton.

The store will be open from noon until 6 p.m. daily, according to the store's website.

Founded in 1921 in Florence, Italy, Gucci offers a wide selection of men's wear and women's handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches, small leather goods and eyewear. The brand is owned by the Kering Group, a French corporation's that also manages luxury fashion houses Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent.

Revenue for the House of Gucci, Kering's largest luxury brand was up 31% to $11.2 billion in 2021, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, Kering said in its 2021 annual earnings report.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone location would be Gucci's only Indianapolis store.

Big Woods brewpub, Hard Truth Distilling, joining food court

Nashville, Indiana-based Big Woods, a brewpub serving food, beer and spirits, will join the food court next to Shake Shack. Big Woods has nine locations across Indiana.

Also coming to the Fashion Mall's first floor are Hard Truth Distilling Co, a Big Woods brand, and HoiTea ToiTea, a coffee and tea café, will be moving into a spot next to Noodles and Co.

Hard Truth also has a location at the Garage Food Hall along the Mass Ave. corridor.

Levi's opening this summer

Simon Property Group has announced via the Fashion Mall at Keystone's website that Levi's also will be opening a store on the first floor between Williams-Sonoma and Soma Intimates.

The denim and apparel store is opening this summer. It will be only Levi's store in Indianapolis. The retailer has outlet stores in Michigan City, Edinburgh and Fremont.

Levi Strauss & Co. reported net revenues of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Contact IndyStar reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com or call 317-617-2690. Follow her on Twitter: @allyburris.

Comments / 0

Related
indianapolismonthly.com

Early Risers Are Flocking To Le Croissant French Bakery

WHEN PEDRO ULLOA opened Le Croissant French Bakery (@lecroissantfrenchbakery) in Greenwood late this past winter, the bakeshop was instantly mobbed, with “Sold Out” signs often going up before noon. Take one look at the cases, and you’ll understand why. Piles of plump, lacquered croissants, fruit-topped Danishes, and brioche rolls will have you pressing your nose against the glass. So be sure to set your alarm, whether your morning fix is a croissant stuffed with strawberries and Chantilly cream or a savory slice of quiche Lorraine with a puff-pastry crust and silky, just-set custard. 916 E. Main St., Greenwood, 317-360-9263.
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lou Malnati’s to Open Greenwood Location

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will Saturday open its fourth central Indiana location in Greenwood. The Chicago-based company says it is still hiring for the new location with the goal of having 50 employees. The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria is located at 791 State Road 135 N in Greenwood and will open at...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Keystone, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Business
City
Nashville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Fox 59

Indy with Kids has a long list of free summer activities

INDIANAPOLIS — We can always count on Katy Mann for plenty of ideas to keep kids busy, but this time there’s an added bonus: everything is free. Mann, founder of Indy with Kids, shared highlights from her list of free summer activities, including some of her personal favorites like creek stomping, splash pads, summer reading programs at your local library, story walks, art parks, free bowling, and the light show at Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
matadornetwork.com

Indianapolis Will Host Its First Juneteenth Food Festival This Summer

Food is a central facet of Juneteenth celebrations in America. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Texas were finally freed following the 1862 Emancipation proclamation. In particular, watermelon (a plant which originated in West Africa) and barbecue were centerpieces of the parties among formerly enslaved people. So now that Juneteenth is officially a federally recognized holiday, it should be no surprise that Juneteenth festivals are popping up all over the country — including one in Indianapolis, Indiana that is all about food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Did You Know There Are Catacombs Under Indianapolis? You Can Even Tour Them

There is so much to do in Indianapolis, but did you know that catacombs lie below the city? It's true, and you can take a tour of them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Levi
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
indyschild.com

Your Kids Won’t Want to Miss the FREE Slip ‘N Foam Party in Noblesville

Noblesville Parks & Recreation are bubbling up some foamtastic summer fun! This is a free summer event you won’t soon forget!. Join Noblesville Parks & Recreation for FREE Slip ‘N Foam Party, presented by BJ’s Wholesale Club, at Forest Park on July 17 from 11 am – 1 pm. Bring your family out to play and slip ‘n slide at the park!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Houses#French Fashion#Fashion Design#Italian Fashion#Big Woods#The Kering Group#The House Of Gucci#Shake Shack#Hard Truth Distilling Co#Noodles And Co#Simon Property Group
WISH-TV

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment coming soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A multimillion-dollar space for golf and entertainment is expected to open in July. The Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing to host the grand opening of its 58,500-square-foot facility, which includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range and a music pavilion. Co-founders Paul Page and Neal Burnett say Back 9 will serve as a space to highlight locally inspired food and music artists. They also say Back 9 will bring from 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitindy.com

The Best Hot Chicken in Indy

There's nothing quite like a heaping plate of hot chicken, and Indy has an assortment of restaurants that may be able to satisfy your craving. Specializing in housemade sauces and spices, Chicken Scratch is able to provide an extensive menu showcasing their wings and hand cut fries. Their signature honey hot sauce is included in many of their items and positive reviews. Finish off your meal with their peach cobbler bread pudding.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Indianapolis Recorder

Summer events at Riverside Park

Indy Shakes will perform “Rickey 3,” a hip-hop version of the “Richard III” by playwright William Shakespeare in July at Riverside Park. The performance is a part of the Indy Parks Summer 2022 Concert and Movie Series, which will feature more than 90 events at different parks across the city including Holliday Park and Broad Ripple Park now through August.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 11,400 SF Retail Center in Affluent Indianapolis Suburb for $3,145,000

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of retail properties, announced today the sale of a two-tenant, 11,400-square-foot retail center in Zionsville, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana. The sale price was $3,145,000. Hanley...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

2022 Concerts at the Commons Tour

The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2022 Concert at the Commons schedule. The free concerts will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights starting in June at Federal Hill Commons. The series, presented by Myers Construction Management, Inc. is in addition to the previously announced Thursday night Summer Concert Series taking place at Dillon Park.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy