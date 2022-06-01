Illinois Central College awards Spring 2022 graduates

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.

