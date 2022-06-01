Illinois Central College awards Spring 2022 graduates
EAST PEORIA — Local graduates completed their respective program requirements at Illinois Central College during the Spring 2022 semester.
Local graduates:
Jacob Bricker, Canton
Ashley Brown, Glasford
William Ciota, Trivoli
Lorna Eaton, Canton
Tanner McClintock, Glasford
John Osborne, Canton
Rachel Petrakis, Trivoli
Lacy Pilgrim, Glasford
Tyler Snell, Canton
Madison Swearingen, Lewistown
Erika Torman, Trivoli
