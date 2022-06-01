ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Illinois Central College awards Spring 2022 graduates

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2hAT_0fwr2ND900

EAST PEORIA — Local graduates completed their respective program requirements at Illinois Central College during the Spring 2022 semester.

Local graduates:

Jacob Bricker, Canton

Ashley Brown, Glasford

William Ciota, Trivoli

Lorna Eaton, Canton

Tanner McClintock, Glasford

John Osborne, Canton

Rachel Petrakis, Trivoli

Lacy Pilgrim, Glasford

Tyler Snell, Canton

Madison Swearingen, Lewistown

Erika Torman, Trivoli

Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

New lounge center in Bloomington: The Junction

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community. After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Atkins Golf Club ready for public play

URBANA (WCIA) — More than two years after Stone Creek Golf Course was closed, it’s now renovated, renamed and ready for public play. The new Atkins Golf Club will officially open for business on Saturday morning with the first tee times, following a $5 million facelift to better suit the facility for the Illinois men’s […]
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

Home Sweet Home opens new Junction community center in Bloomington

A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington benefit concert for families in Uvalde, Texas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When Marcos Mendez heard that 19 students and two teachers died in the Uvalde School massacre, his heart sunk. Mendez grew up in south Texas, 120 miles away from Uvalde. “It reminded me of my hometown because that’s what my hometown looked like. Those images...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Education
East Peoria, IL
Education
City
Lewistown, IL
City
Madison, IL
City
East Peoria, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Canton, IL
Canton, IL
Education
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

“It’s been the most rewarding career & one I’ll never forget.”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than four decades as President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois, Steve Thompson announced his retirement. “The opportunity to work with so many remarkable people along the way is probably the standout memory I’ll always have at Easterseals,” said Thompson. During...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Osborne
Person
Ashley Brown
Person
Ashley Madison
i70sports.com

Matthew Mayer Joins Illinois Basketball Team

(Champaign, IL) — Matthew Mayer is joining the Illinois basketball team. The six-foot-nine guard/forward is coming to Champaign as a transfer for his final college season. Mayer spent the last four years at Baylor. He was sixth man on Baylor’s 2021 NCAA Championship team and helped the Bears to back-to-back Big 12 titles.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Canton Madison Swearingen
Central Illinois Proud

36 dresses for 36 missing or murdered women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 1995, 36 women have been murdered or have gone missing in the Peoria area, local activists reported. Saturday, June 4, those activists will hold their second “SlutWalk Peoria,” a peaceful walk and demonstration protesting rape culture. At the event, hosted by JOLT...
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Washington Square past and present

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The square is where William Holland started the City of Washington in 1825. For nearly 200 years, many residents have regarded Washington Square as the heart of the city. “It’s the kind of place where people go. It feels like a little oasis, it feels...
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Man Preparing for Marvel Studios Film Debut

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) -A Peoria man is getting close to the Stars as he prepares for his role in an upcoming MARVEL movie. We can’t reveal just yet which movie Keith Campen is shooting for, but we can say the Third Degree Black Belt will be on the enemy side of a major fighting scene against some “A” list actors.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Man who died at Caterpillar Foundry identified

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
MAPLETON, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

615
Followers
601
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy