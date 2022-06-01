How to Form an Effective Marketing Team

All good things must come to an end. That's how the co-founders of Lattice, Jack Altman and Eric Koslow, view employee retention. The San Francisco-based maker of people management software lets its new employees know that Lattice will not be their forever-job. "I always tell all the new hires on literally day two of their onboarding, 'There will come a day that you will want an opportunity that Lattice can no longer provide, and that is OK,'" says Koslow. Indeed, a little more than a month after telling me this, the 31-year-old stepped down from his role as Lattice's CTO to launch VStream, a new company for video creators.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO