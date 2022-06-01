ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

LHS Rotary Interact Club Bingo Fundraiser Big Success

By Jeremy Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLassen High Rotary Interact club held their Bingo fundraiser on May 25th, raising money for...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Local coffee shop asking for community support with second location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coffee N’ Comics is asking for the community’s help with opening it’s second location. Their goal is $20,000, money they plan to use for bar renovations, paint, and furniture. The coffee shop already has a location, just across the street from Reed High...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to crawfish boil fundraiser to support ‘Felicity the Phoenix’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil Fundraiser and the Alta Vista Resource Center are hosting a fundraiser for a local family in need of financial help. In 2019, then 17-year-old Felicity Cueva was involved in a harrowing motorcycle accident, narrowly escaping death. Felicity sustained a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung, shattered scapula, kidney lacerations, and a brachial plexus injury. Felicity remained in a coma for weeks while family and friends waited patiently for her to wake up. Their prayers were answered the day she did wake up but still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen High School News and Information for Students and Parents

Class of 2023 parking spots will be open to purchase beginning June 6th at 7:30a.m., in Mrs. Satica’s room 112. You must bring a signed contract in order to pick a spot. All Student accounts will be reset over the summer, please save anything you want to keep to a flash drive before the end of the school year.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Lassen County, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Former Nevada pitcher founds nonprofit to help local kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Wolf Pack pitcher has started a non-profit that removes financial barriers for kids looking to play in youth sports. “I learned so much from sports,” said Adam Whitt. “And I don’t want money to be a problem for other kids not to play sports, and stay involved in those things.”
NEVADA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

Susanville Police Holding Low-Cost Rabies License Clinic June 11th

The Susanville Police Department and the Lassen County Animal Shelter are inviting you to bring your pet to their annual low-cost Rabies and licensing clinic on Saturday, June 11th, in Memorial Park. Thompson Peak Veterinary Clinic will be providing discounted Rabies Vaccinations for $10. City licenses are $3.50 for altered...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: 5 Positions/Lassen College Campus

Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: 5 Positions/Lassen College Campus. Selected candidate must have at least six months classroom experience in preschool setting. Minimum 12 units ECE to meet Community Care Licensing requirements, possess an AA degree ECE. Prefer supervisory experience. • 40 hours per week, 45 weeks per year. • $21.21-22.45...
JOBS
Plumas County News

Bear making the rounds in downtown Quincy

Many Plumas County residents have reported seeing a large bear lumbering around the downtown Quincy area. He has been spotted on Jackson Street, near the Plumas County library, and near the elementary school. Last evening he was spotted on Lawrence Street near Plumas Glass.
QUINCY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Lhs#Interact
nevadabusiness.com

Great Western Steam-up Features Days of Family Fun

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Great Western Steam Up – a four-day Fourth of July celebration planned July 1-4 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City – will not only give families a look back in history, but an opportunity to immerse themselves in it.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Dragon Lights Festival Returns to Reno

(Reno, Nev.) – The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, returns to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer. Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m. First enjoyed by an enthusiastic Reno audience in 2018, the event will feature more than 40 new displays. Tickets for the Festival will go on sale June 1 at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Photofeature: ‘Riding at The Ranch’ Features Hundreds of Racers

The Susanville Area Bicycle Association held its annual mountain bike race Saturday, with hundreds of bicyclists traveling to Susanville to take part in the event. Susanville Ranch Park is a popular destination for both runners and bicyclists, with beautiful open spaces and a variety of terrain to make the course interesting.
SUSANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
pmq.com

Noble Pie Parlor Is Bringing Brunch Back to Reno

Noble Pie Parlor is testing out a trend predicted by Food & Wine with a new brunch offering at one of its two locations in Reno, Nevada. Menu items include avocado toast, cinnamon-and-sugar ricotta knots and deep-fried pizza dough topped with scrambled eggs. Noble Pie Parlor is bringing brunch back...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations Spring Rally returns this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibration Spring Rally will be back in the region starting on Friday. Organizers stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what it brings to the area and why families should check it out.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Elk Strip Loin

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. I’m...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada State Fair rolls into Carson City June 2-5

Mills Park will be bustling with rides, games, and music during the Nevada State Fair from Thursday to Sunday. There is no entry fee to visit the fair, but an unlimited ride wristband is $35, and more ticket options will be available at fair kiosks. Nevada State Fair hours:. •...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Dogs banned on 2 trails in Carson City

Dogs are no longer permitted on the Waterfall Trail or the North Kings Loop Trail, both of which are in the Kings Canyon area and near Kings Creek, according to a news release from Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space. This restriction has been implemented to better protect Kings Creek, which is a source of Carson City’s drinking water.
CARSON CITY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – June 2, 1914

While no scientific observer has yet visited the scene of the disturbance on Mt. Lassen, the weight of evidence is in favor of a slight volcanic eruption having occurred. The geyser theory is not justified by any of the reports that have come from eyewitnesses. Forest rangers and superintendents of forest reserves, it may be said in passing, are not experts on his subject.
SUSANVILLE, CA
yukonprogressnews.com

Fort Reno Visitor’s Center and Museum set to reopen

The Fort Reno Visitor’s Center and Museum is ready to reopen but could use a little help in the process. Historic Fort Reno, Inc. President Marie Hirst said plans are in place to open on June 1. To help keep doors open, the board needs volunteers and financial support...
EL RENO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy