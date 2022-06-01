LHS Rotary Interact Club Bingo Fundraiser Big Success

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil Fundraiser and the Alta Vista Resource Center are hosting a fundraiser for a local family in need of financial help. In 2019, then 17-year-old Felicity Cueva was involved in a harrowing motorcycle accident, narrowly escaping death. Felicity sustained a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung, shattered scapula, kidney lacerations, and a brachial plexus injury. Felicity remained in a coma for weeks while family and friends waited patiently for her to wake up. Their prayers were answered the day she did wake up but still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO