Paul Pogba: Watch his FA Cup goal for Manchester United against Chelsea

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club have announced.The Old Trafford academy graduate joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105million euros (£89million).But Pogba has had a topsy-turvy second spell with United, who he will leave for nothing for second time when his deal expires this month.Once a Red, always a Red 🔴Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester...

