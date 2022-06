The Rangers finished the month of May with a 17-10 record and are in the thick hunt for a wild card spot in the American League. Yes, I know it’s early and a lot can happen, but the team is clicking on most cylinders. “That’s not our goal,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “It’s not to stay at .500. We want to continue to push against the league and play well. We’re doing a good job of that right now, but to sustain that is the most important part.” Here’s a look at a memorable month of May as the Rangers had their first winning month in almost three years.

