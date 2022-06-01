Abilene man arrested after five-hour standoff with police

Abilene police dispatched several teams and the bomb truck during a five-hour standoff Tuesday with a man barricaded in a north Abilene house.

The incident began about 12:30 p.m. when police responded to a report that a man had fired a gun at a house in the 1300 block of Green Street, according to a news release.

Officers attempted to contact the man, later identified as Juan Andres Rodriguez, 35, who allegedly retreated inside a house and refused to respond to police, the release stated.

Crisis negotiators, SWAT and the bomb truck responded to the scene. Police then secured a warrant and used tear gas and equipment from the bomb truck to enter the house and take Rodriguez into custody at about 5:40 p.m.

Rodriguez was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and taken to Taylor County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000. Jail records also indicate he is being held on three unrelated warrants.

"Other charges are pending the investigation," the release stated.

