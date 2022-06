New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the appointment of a newly created “gun violence czar” on Thursday who will coordinate with liaisons from every agency and the city’s crisis management contractors “to address the root causes of gun violence and prevent shootings before they take place,” the mayor’s office said in a press release. The appointee, Andre T. Mitchell, is the founder of Man Up!, a Brooklyn-based anti-violence organization that provides programs including mediating potential gang conflicts, youth counseling, employment services and hospital intervention.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO