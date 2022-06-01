ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman charged with homicide after 3-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IuOV_0fwqyG8y00
WPXI - Chelsea Cooley Chelsea Renae Cooley, 31, of Bedford County, has been charged with homicide after a 3-year-old boy died at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A Bedford County woman has been charged with homicide after a three-year-old boy died at a Pittsburgh hospital.

State police said they responded to a residence on May 28 around 9:16 p.m. in Bedford County and UPMC Bedford for a child who was choking on baby wipes.

The child was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died on May 29 at 4 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Travis W. Young.

According to state police, an autopsy revealed extensive bruising and injury on Young’s body. The death was ruled a homicide, and it was determined to be a result of “manual strangulation and asphyxiation.”

On Tuesday, Chelsea Renae Cooley, 31, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Pittsburgh city council gives word of warning after uptick in violence

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

pray.for.sheeple
2d ago

don't waste time give her life without the possibility of parole and send her straight to muncy. they'll sort her out. rest easy bubyou didn't deserve that

Reply(1)
13
Connie Nania
2d ago

Is she the mom or just a babysitter? So very sad.No regard for life . It will be another slap on wrist from a bleeding ❤️ judge,who cares more for perpetrators than for Victims

Reply(4)
5
Related
wtae.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. — State police are at the scene of a business in Hopwood, Fayette County, where two people are confirmed dead. This is happening at George R. Smalley Company, an electrical company. Troopers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they responded to a report of shots fired at 3...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Pittsburgh City Council#Violent Crime#Upmc Bedford#Upmc Children S Hospital
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people face drug charges after social media post draws police to Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A social media post showing a teen waiving a gun has led to two arrests. Police say they recognized the location in the post and acted fast. Police said discovered that the video was shot in a parking lot in East Hills. They went to the scene and found a large group of young people, many of which were underage. The group fled and police were able to catch up with two of them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person arrested after hours long search in North Park related to suspected domestic incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody and is facing charges after a suspected domestic incident overnight in North Park.Police say officers were called out around midnight when dispatchers received a report of a woman screaming at a car near the tennis courts.Investigators say they approached the car to try and speak with the driver, who wouldn't identify himself or answer any questions.That driver, who police identified as 31-year-old Austin Smyers, also had his shoes off with grass on his feet and a red mark on his hand. According to police, Smyers was acting as though he may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Waynesboro man arrested for exposing himself to woman, children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters. According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into apartment building in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in West Mifflin, leaving a hole in the side of the building. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Mifflin Estates Apartment Complex off of Lebanon School Road. A viewer shared pictures of the damage telling...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
abc27.com

Body found in Franklin County woods, homicide investigation underway

Lurgan Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lurgan Township after a body was found in the woods. On June 1 at approximately 6 p.m., members of PSP Chambersburg were dispatched to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Franklin County to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who died in Allegheny County Jail demands change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a man who died in the Allegheny County Jail is demanding change. Gerald Thomas died in March, but according to his family, he should not have been in jail because his charges were dropped.  Thomas' family spoke on the steps of the City-County building on Thursday. They said Judge Anthony Mariani is to blame for why their loved one is no longer here.  "I have lost more than anyone can ever repair or replace," Thomas' mother, Juana Saunders, said.  According to Thomas' family, Mariani put Thomas back in jail even after the charges were dropped....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

School van crashes, ends up on roof in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy