ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Community Resource Center hosting ‘massive’ giveaway Saturday

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUVoM_0fwqxNHq00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply giveaway event is happening Saturday in North Charleston.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with the Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy to distribute groceries, baby products, and hygiene products on Saturday, June 4, starting at 11 a.m.

The event will also have jump castles and hot food.

Attendees can also submit applications for free air conditioning units and make appointments for rent and utility assistance through SC Stay Plus.

The giveaway will happen at Lowe’s Improvement Store located at 4775 Northwoods Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
charlestondaily.net

New ‘Eatertainement’ Venue coming to Mount Pleasant, SC (Shem Creek)

CHARLESTON (June 3, 2022) – MIX, an exciting new ‘eatertainment’ concept developed by Boston-based PiNZ Entertainment Group has announced today that it will be opening its debut location at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek. Located at 730 Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant, this location will open late 2022.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. welcomes water leak detection dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Water and Sanitation (BCWS) has hired a new employee to help detect leaks in the water system. Agua is a lab mix trained to find leaks in service lines and water mains. She is uniquely skilled, even detecting a leak in 30 minutes that her human counterparts had been […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Sports
North Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June has arrived! The new month brings a fresh wave of events happening across the Lowcountry. Check out this list of happenings to try out this weekend: 2nd Annual Park Circle Pride It’s Pride Month!…and Park Circle is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through this Sunday. Featured events include drag brunches, queer […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry. Crews could be seen on Friday clearing around 30 acres of land...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to beat the summer heat. Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now accepting applications. The organization is also asking for donations to keep the Lowcountry cool. You can...
CHARITIES
live5news.com

Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pregnant mother wanted a new home so bad she was willing to help build it while nine months pregnant. The Habitat for Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a home for a mother named Sara and her four children, one born just last week. The home is being built in the North Charleston area.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castles#Charity#Sc Stay Plus#Lowe S Improvement Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
live5news.com

Advocates, residents push back against North Charleston Joint Operations Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A petition has been created against the city of North Charleston’s plan to create a Joint Operations Center. The petition, titled, “North Charleston: No mass surveillance, no Joint Operations Center,” argues that the Joint Operations Center would harm the community. The petition, created by the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, has over 200 signatures.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCDCOG rolls out vanpool service for local businesses

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is working to help Lowcountry businesses manage rising gas prices and limited parking in the area by providing the Lowcountry Go Vanpool Service. “As more people move into Charleston,” BCDCOG’s vanpool coordinator Courtney Cherry said, “it’s getting heavier on the traffic side. So, we’re […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Hosts of Memorial Day block party charged in mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced that the owners of a property where 10 people were shot during a Memorial Day party have been called to court. Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Rally to end gun violence held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the start of Wear Orange Weekend, and the Moms Demand Action organization rallied at North Charleston City Hall to honor victims and survivors of gun violence. Wearing orange to make a difference. “Orange honors the 110 lives cut short each day and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC raising awareness for gun violence on Wear Orange Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors, community advocates, and local leaders are coming together to promote firearm violence prevention. On Friday, the Medical University of South Carolina’s Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program hosted an event in honor of Wear Orange Day, a national campaign aimed at ending gun violence. Members of local nonprofits like We […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-county school districts offering free meals this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the end of the school year rapidly approaching, thousands of children across the state are at risk of going hungry. According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, more than 467,000 children in South Carolina qualify for free or reduced-price meals. State law mandates that all public schools participate in […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to meet with coastal emergency management leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders on Friday along the South Carolina coast. Gov. McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season, which forecasters expect to be busier than normal. The governor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

SC Senior farmers market nutrition program expands to all 46 counties

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Department of Agriculture’s senior farmers market nutrition program is back. Through the South Carolina Department of Social Services, low-income seniors can access fresh local produce. For the first time, the program is going statewide. Eligible seniors in all 46 counties will...
AGRICULTURE
WSOC Charlotte

10 hurt in shooting at Memorial Day party in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ten people were injured, and three law enforcement officials were hurt when gunfire erupted at a Memorial Day gathering in Charleston, South Carolina, according to police. Police said gunfire erupted late Monday night when an officer was responding to a noise complaint about a loud party...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy