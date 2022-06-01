ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

House fire in east Georgia kills 10-year old boy, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYWnA_0fwqxJkw00
Photo Credit: WJBF/NewsNation

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy died in a house fire in Martinez, Georgia.

According to WJBF, the fire started around 2 p.m. at a home on Sara Creek Court and spread to a neighbor’s house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As deputies arrived on scene, they were able to evacuate the surrounding homes and businesses backing up to the houses, WJBF reported.

Firefighters forced their way into the home, where two kids were said to be inside.

Columbia County deputies found one child, an 11-year old, in an upstairs bedroom.

A second child, 10-year-old Nicolas Mai, wasn’t found immediately due to the extent of the fire.

WJBF reported that first responders on the scene were able to get the fire extinguished and located Mai in the downstairs living room behind a couch.

Major Steve Morris with Columbia County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Mai died.

“It is not known at this time how the fire started, but we do know that the children were in the home alone,” Morris told WJBF.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Inmates will soon have to wear a special medical device

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
City
Martinez, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
Martinez, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
151K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy