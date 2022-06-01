House fire in east Georgia kills 10-year old boy, officials say

Photo Credit: WJBF/NewsNation

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy died in a house fire in Martinez, Georgia.

According to WJBF, the fire started around 2 p.m. at a home on Sara Creek Court and spread to a neighbor’s house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As deputies arrived on scene, they were able to evacuate the surrounding homes and businesses backing up to the houses, WJBF reported.

Firefighters forced their way into the home, where two kids were said to be inside.

Columbia County deputies found one child, an 11-year old, in an upstairs bedroom.

A second child, 10-year-old Nicolas Mai, wasn’t found immediately due to the extent of the fire.

WJBF reported that first responders on the scene were able to get the fire extinguished and located Mai in the downstairs living room behind a couch.

Major Steve Morris with Columbia County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Mai died.

“It is not known at this time how the fire started, but we do know that the children were in the home alone,” Morris told WJBF.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Inmates will soon have to wear a special medical device

©2022 Cox Media Group