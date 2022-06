The iconic College Drive Waffle House is set to expand, taking over part of the former Port Royal lounge and converting it into an area for to-go orders. The chain submitted a building permit earlier this week that calls for turning a 583-square foot section of the adjoining bar into a new storefront for takeout pickups. The wall between the restaurant and the bar would be torn down to connect the properties. The remaining part of Port Royal would be demolished.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO