The door to new opportunities

By Kim LaSata
 2 days ago
Recently, I was invited to speak at and attend the Sturgis Adult Education graduation ceremony, where several individuals were honored and countless new doors were opened for those who stood on that stage.

The evening’s graduates came from every walk of life and of all ages — each of them with the goal of growing their minds and their skill sets. The dedication and the willingness of each graduate to take hold and write their own story was astounding. Many on stage suffered setbacks and overcame obstacles some of us couldn’t imagine in their journey — but what matters most is they made it through each challenge life threw at them and to that stage last Wednesday evening.

I met with a previous graduate who is now attending the local community college and working to become a registered nurse — one of the most noble professions out there, and one that our state is in dire need of. I also met a 2022 graduate who is married and a father who currently works as a welder, but simply wanted to complete his education. In doing so, he set a positive example for those who look up to him.

These are just two instances of many. It was humbling to watch so many people accomplish their goals and turn the page to a new, exciting chapter of their lives. To call it inspiring would be an understatement.

I’d like to congratulate honorees for their hard work and for reaching the finish line on that chapter of their academic and professional careers.

And to the graduates, I say this: It was an honor to be with you for your special event and to join your well-deserved celebration, however, your education is not yet finished. You’ll now have new opportunities to acquire new skills and learn even more. Your classroom is now life itself.

Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Niles, represents the 21st state Senate District, which includes all of Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties.

