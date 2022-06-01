Commerce Is Participating In Texas Economic Expansion

Though his prolific career, singer, songwriter and guitarist Lee Roy Parnell has released 9 full-length albums featuring blues, roots and country, written and co-written songs with greats like Guy Clark, received multiple Grammy nominations, and placed hits on the charts in the 90's like "What Kind Of Fool Do You Think I Am" and "A Little Bit of You." He is also a proud Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame member alongside huge names such as Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. He moved to Nashville in the late 80's to kick start his successful career in country, but has never lost the love for his "Sweet Mother Texas."

