UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run, driver faces DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on South Jones Boulevard near Harmon Avenue.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 2:25 a.m. Jones was closed until just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Metro police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on June 1, 2022. (KLAS)

A 2010 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Jones, according to police. The pedestrian was lying in the travel lane near West University Avenue. The front of the Mustang hit the pedestrian.

Police said the driver of the Mustang failed to remain on the scene and was located a short time later. Christopher Bustillos, 30, of Ruidoso, New Mexico, was taken into custody after he showed signs of impairment.

Bustillos was booked on charges of DUI and failing to remain at the scene. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Thursday court appearance.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.