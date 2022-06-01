Robert Royce Ford, Jr.

April Dawn Byrd, 49, of Delmar, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home. Born on November 25, 1972, she was the daughter of Michael Douglas Mowbray, Sr. of Delmar, DE and the late Bonnie S. Littleton. To read full obituary, click Here.
Powellville, MD- Mary Emily Jones, 95, passed away peacefully at her family farm home in Powellville on May 31, 2022 and went to her new Heavenly home. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She was the youngest of three daughters to the late Lawrence and Lelia Jackson Pennewell. Mary Emily was a farm girl, who had a lifelong love for gardening, working on the farm, and loved cooking for her family.
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District on Friday announced another season of free summer concerts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres – all free to attend. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of 3rd Friday weeks – when SBY’s Movies on the River will take place instead. Attendees can enjoy the open-air concert series along Downtown Salisbury’s beautiful riverfront, complete with beer, wine and snacks now through the end of September.
SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Wednesday fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 827 Riverside Dr. The Salisbury Fire Department...
MIDDLETOWN, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Middletown that heavily damaged a home. The fire was reported shortly before 6:00 pm on Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park. All occupants were able to escape. Deputy State Fire Marshals were called to the scene to...
EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Easton that put a 62-year-old man in the hospital with critical injuries. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said that at around 3 a.m. Friday, firefighters from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to a reported apartment fire on the 300 block of North Aurora Street. Upon arrival, firefighters had to break into the apartment and subsequently discovered the victim inside his bedroom. Firefighters rescued the man, and EMS personnel began life-saving treatment and transported him to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He is currently listed in critical condition.
BERLIN, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two juveniles have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses in connection with what has been deemed a targeted threat at Berlin Intermediate School. On Wednesday, June 1, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was contacted...
HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police have arrested a 20-year-old Greenwood man accused of pointing a rifle at four children riding bicycles. Police said that at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, officers learned that Justin Williams drove near where the four children were riding bicycles on West Mispillion Street. Police said that as the vehicle approached the victims Williams pointed a black rifle at the victims. The victims all fled the scene and reported the incident to a parent, who in turn called 911.
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge man wanted on multiple arrest warrants is behind bars on numerous charges after he led police on a high-speed chase in Dorchester County. Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said that on Tuesday, May 31, a sheriff's deputy responded to the area of 4077 Hawkeye Road in East New Market for a reported breaking and entering and theft in progress. Phillips said that when the responding deputy approached the scene the suspect - while fleeing the scene - drove his vehicle at the victim and the deputy. The deputy called for assistance and a chase took place through a large area in the northern part of Dorchester County.
DOVER, Del.- The 2019 law that started banning plastics from carry-outs in Delaware is being revised once again. You won't see plastic bags coming out of stores in Delaware for much longer. A broader ban on plastic bags will take effect soon removing plastic bags from stores. Despite the ban, people like Frances Tuson prefer plastic.
DELMARVA- June 1 marks the start of hurricane season and Delmarva is no stranger to tropical activity. In the past 10 years alone, we felt the impact of several tropical systems. Tropical Storm Michael in 2018 dumped over 7 inches of rain on Salisbury overnight. Tropical Storm Isaias produced several...
SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury on Thursday announced the return of Mayor Jake Day from Eastern Europe, where he served for the last month as part of a mission to support NATO partners. Limited additional information will be available about this operation, and advanced warning to the public was...
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside members of the Dover Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled details of an illegal firearms trafficking investigation Wednesday in Dover, in which nine individuals face 76 felony charges for their part in a straw purchasing scheme.
DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a September 2021 shooting that left a man injured. Late Wednesday afternoon, Dover police officers and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force located Hassan Perry, of Dover, in the parking lot of the Buggy Bath Car Wash at 666 S. DuPont Highway and took Perry into custody without incident.
SNOW HILL, Md.- Worcester County Environmental Programs, in collaboration with Worcester County Recreation and Parks, has completed a draft of the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan and is seeking public input on this updated plan. Officials said Worcester County Government strives to provide citizens with quality parks and...
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge next week will host an open house to review and comment on proposed changes to a draft hunting and fishing plan for both Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWRs. Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWRs are proposing to allow the use of rifles using straight walled...
EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of an old scam with a new twist. Citizens are being notified over the phone that a loved one, usually a grandchild, is facing criminal charges and is in need of bail money. The caller directs the citizen to obtain cash and informs the citizen a bail bondsman will come by their home to pick up the cash. At an agreed upon time, the individual described by the caller shows up at the home and takes possession of the cash. This is sometimes followed up by another call, where the caller directs the citizen to obtain more cash as the bond amount has increased.
