Robert Royce Ford, Jr.

EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of an old scam with a new twist. Citizens are being notified over the phone that a loved one, usually a grandchild, is facing criminal charges and is in need of bail money. The caller directs the citizen to obtain cash and informs the citizen a bail bondsman will come by their home to pick up the cash. At an agreed upon time, the individual described by the caller shows up at the home and takes possession of the cash. This is sometimes followed up by another call, where the caller directs the citizen to obtain more cash as the bond amount has increased.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO