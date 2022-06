In the fall of 2021, I took my catering crew to Washington, New Jersey, to cook for an outdoor wedding. On our way, we stopped by Hot Dog Johnny, which was a childhood favorite of the groom. I’m a huge fan of a roadside hot dog. The stand itself was frozen in time, with a giant ’70s-style sign you could pose in front of. I got my hot dog with ketchup, mustard, relish, and a pickle spear, which I could argue was my vegetable serving for the day.

