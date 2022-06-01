ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Zach Braff Enters the Star Wars Universe via ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Voice Role

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11D6Ff_0fwqvvMG00
Photo: Disney+

Spoilers for this week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, because “Part III” introduces a major new player to the Star Wars universe. Okay — I’m not talking about the character, but rather the voice actor. The man in question? None other than Zach Braff.

Yep, Zach Braff is now part of the increasingly less exclusive club of performers to have a role in the Star Wars franchise. The actor — who you definitely remember from Scrubs and Garden State and, I don’t know, Alex, Inc.? — appears in the Obi-Wan Kenobi episode as a friendly trucker on the mining planet of Mapuzo. If you didn’t recognize Braff, you’re probably not alone. That’s because not only was his character a blue collar anteater/pig/mole alien, but Braff was also doing what sounded like his best impression of John Ratzenberger.

In the episode, Obi-Wan and Leia’s mining vessel getaway ship lands on Mapuzo. On their quest to a spaceport, little Leia flags down a ride — and that ride happens to be Freck. Freck seems like a good enough dude. He’s friendly, if a bit blunt, and he certainly doesn’t look threatening. But then Obi-Wan spots the Star Wars equivalent of a “don’t tread on me” bumper sticker and knows that this ain’t gonna go the way he wants it to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dk7u_0fwqvvMG00
Photo: Disney+

Freck’s just a good ol’ boy who loves the order that the Empire brings, even if, as Obi-Wan told Leia earlier, that order has completely ravaged Mapuzo and left it a pretty desolate place. Freck ultimately proves to be exactly what Obi-Wan suspected him to be when he delivers the Jedi and his temporary ward to a security checkpoint populated with a bunch of stormtroopers. Thanks, Freck.

This is Braff’s first foray into the Star Wars universe, but it’s not the first time that Braff has incorporated Star Wars into his work. In the Season 1 Scrubs episode “My Two Dads,” Braff’s J.D. has a vision of his two father figures having a lightsaber duel.

Is this the last we’ve seen of Freck and heard of Braff in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Most likely. The end of the episode implies that the show’s time on Mapuzo is over. But you never know — Freck could pop up in a million other places. There are no small parts in Star Wars.

Stream Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Is James Earl Jones the Voice of Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’?

If you’ve just watched the third episode of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, appropriately titled “Part III”, you may be wondering: is James Earl Jones the voice of Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Now, before you get upset that I didn’t put a spoiler warning on here to let you know that Darth Vader was in the series, he was on the poster, and teased extensively in the trailer, and also has existed as a character since 1977. So I’m sorry about that. I completely ruined the fact that Darth Vader is in Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the main selling points of the series....
MOVIES
Decider.com

Who Is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Brother? The Answer Is More Complicated Than You Think

Star Wars continuity is a weird and wonderful thing. Every new TV series provides new opportunities for storytellers to fill in the gaps between existing canon, gaps which are already populated with Star Wars novels, comics, video games, etc. The timeline is dense, and when you take into account that this is Star Wars’ second timeline, things get even more confusing. All that leads us up to Obi-Wan Kenobi, “Part III,” a story that ventures where very few previous stories have dared: Obi-Wan Kenobi’s origin story.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Braff
Person
John Ratzenberger
Decider.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s’ Quinlan Vos Namedrop Is More than an Easter Egg

Disney+’s live-action Star Wars shows sure do love continuity! So far every series has incorporated characters from other mediums, like The Mandalorian introducing Bo-Katan Kryze and Cobb Vanth and The Book of Boba Fett bringing Cad Bane to life. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s following tradition by introducing the Inquisitors to a larger audience — and the series could be setting up another such introduction.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Everything We Know About the Rumored ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Stranger Things: Season 4, Volume 1 dropped on Friday, but fans are already hungry for more. The last two episodes in the season premiere on July 1, and then there will be one fifth and final season after that to wrap up the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and all of the other familiar characters we’ve grown to know and love since the series first aired in 2016.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are in Hulu’s Series?

It’s been three years, but The Orville is officially back. And this time around, it’s landed on Hulu. Created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is a sci-fi dramedy that’s along the same vein as Star Trek. Each episode follows the crew of the USS Orville starship as they go on another new adventure. When the series first premiered, it was Fox’s most watched new drama since Empire in 2015. Wondering when you can expect new episodes? We have you covered.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Elsa Pataky in ‘Interceptor’ Proves She and Chris Hemsworth Are the Ultimate Action Hero Couple

In her first fight scene in Interceptor, the new action movie that began streaming on Netflix today, Elsa Pataky stabs a man in the eye with a gun. She does not shoot him in the eye with a gun—she stabs him. It’s just one of many badass moments from Pataky in this movie that cements her status as a bonafide action hero. And how fitting, then, that she’s married to Chris Hemsworth, who also served as an executive producer on Interceptor. They are the ultimate action hero couple, and I’d let them beat me up any day.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
Decider.com

He Owns This City: How Jon Bernthal Gave the Performance of the Year

“I make big money / I drive big cars / Everybody know me / It’s like I’m a movie star.” You wouldn’t expect Wayne Jenkins, the Baltimore Police Department supercop in We Own This City, to play a Geto Boys song anywhere, much less in his squad car. But there he is, blasting “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” through his loudspeaker, rocking his body and rapping along with the lyrics.  There’s an irony to it—a cop enjoying music about the kind of people it’s allegedly his job to bust—that he appears to appreciate; there’s a twinkle in his eye, an edge...
BALTIMORE, MD
Decider.com

The ‘Stranger Things’ Soundtrack Always Understands the Assignment

Over the next couple of weeks, there are going to be a lot of grandiose takes about Stranger Things. One person will declare that Steve is undoubtably the best character, while another will argue that honor belongs to Max, and still another will scream that the monsters are what make this series great. All of these takes are wrong. The true star of Stranger Things has always been and will forever remain its banging soundtrack. That’s especially true in Season 4. Music has always been vital to the world of the Duffer brothers. That detail more than any trope, fashion choice,...
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘The Boys’ Will There Be on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys are almost back in town… again. How much money do you think Thin Lizzy makes every time Amazon drops a new season of The Boys? Anyway — Season 3 of Amazon’s ass-kicking superhero series has touched down and it is ready to, well, kick ass. When it comes to superhero shows, none come close to touching The Boys when it comes to mind-blowing antics, next level action, and, uh, all the sex and violence stuff. Seriously, no other show goes this hard. How can the show top itself after all the insanity of Season 2? Uh — we’re about to find out!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

‘Howard’ Is Moving Profile Of Groundbreaking Disney Lyricist Whose Life Was Tragically Cut Short By AIDS

Generations of children have grown up on the works of Howard Ashman. Along with composer Alan Menken, he wrote the songs and was crucial to the development of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, films that pushed animated features to new artistic heights and helped revitalize the Walt Disney Company. Before that, he wrote and staged the groundbreaking Off-Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors, which later made its way to the big screen. The greatness of his impact is unfortunately contrasted by the brevity of his life. Ashman died at 40 from complications from AIDS. The 2018 documentary Howard is a skillful and moving examination of his life and work and is currently streaming on Disney+.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Chris Hemsworth’s Cameo Is The Best Part of ‘Interceptor’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Interceptor on Netflix. Husband-and-wife action hero duo Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have finally teamed up for a movie together with Interceptor, which is now streaming on Netflix. In Interceptor, which was directed by Matthew Reilly with a screenplay from Reilly and Stuart Beattie,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Borgen’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

Stream It Or Skip It: 'F*ck Love Too' on Netflix, A Danish Rom-Com That Lacks Spark (Despite Its Spicy Title) Season 4 of the hit Danish political drama Borgen is finally reaching Netflix, and it may be the most exciting seasons yet. Also known as Borgen — Power & Glory, this season continues to follow Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), who has just been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs after a drilling company discovered oil in Greenland. As she figures out how to navigate her new role, she also has to deal with her staff, the media, and Denmark’s unruly relationship with Greenland. The fourth series will also follow Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen), who was previously head of press for Birgette but is now working as the head of a news department for a nationwide television station.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Boys’ Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty Discuss Hughie and Annie’s New, More Mature Relationship

After two seasons of hooking up, breaking up, and repeating the cycle again and again, Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie (Erin Moriarty) are finally together when The Boys Season 3 begins. Though there are plenty of hiccups ahead (as anyone who has seen the first three episodes that premiered today knows), having a relatively stable, adult couple was fresh and exciting for the actors.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The Staircase’ Should Have Focused More on the Owl Theory

There are stories that don’t need a miniseries, and there are series that really don’t need one. The Staircase is the latter. Altogether, there have been 13 heavily reported docuseries episodes about this one case that have been released on three different occasions. If people want to know about Kathleen Peterson’s death, there are resources. And yet The Staircase on HBO Max has squandered perhaps the only reason to make a miniseries about this obsessively covered case. Yep, we’re once again talking about the owl theory.
ANIMALS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Floor Is Lava Season 2’ on Netflix, A Game Show Where Contestants Avoid Red Hot Magma For Cold Hard Cash

Floor is Lava, which Netflix first premiered with ten episodes in 2020, returns with a second season of five half-hour episodes built around the same silly premise: can teams hoping for a big cash prize traverse obstacle-filled rooms and avoid booby traps without sinking beneath the lava-drenched floor? It’s not really lava, of course. And watching a few rounds of the pleasantly ridiculous FIL is not really gonna hurt anyone, either. FLOOR IS LAVA SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  Opening Shot: A cartoon-y, miniature golf feature-y volcano belches out 90,000 gallons of “hot magma” goop, which courses down a trough...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 Review: A Perfect Blend of Soap Opera and Sci-Fi Spectacle

Apple TV+‘s For All Mankind is a show that makes me remember what I loved so much about television in the first place. It seamlessly balances science fiction and period drama, understated storytelling and pulpy soap opera beats. I have screamed watching For All Mankind. I have howled in laughter. I have leapt up out of my chair and paced around the room. For All Mankind is one of the few shows on television that consistently surprises me with both its spectacular set pieces and its determination to never leave a plot line behind. So it was a relief, a treat,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy