Walz signs bill to help veterans, Gold Star families

After multiple murderous rampages this month, Democrats across the United States made renewed demands for elected officials to eschew the country’s relentless gun lobby and pass tighter gun control laws. An 18-year-old massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with an AR-15-style rifle on May 24 in the second-worst school shooting in American history. Just 10 days earlier, an 18-year-old racist killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket with the same kind of weapon. In the wake of these shootings, Trudy Busch Valentine, a Missouri Democrat running for U.S. Senate, made a pledge to voters.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO