Walz signs bill to help veterans, Gold Star families

By JP Cola
 2 days ago

(St. Paul MN-) On May 10th, Governor Tim Walz signed the first state veterans omnibus bill....

The Intercept

NRA Planned to Hold Fundraiser at Family Estate of Missouri Democrat and Anheuser-Busch Heir Running for Senate

After multiple murderous rampages this month, Democrats across the United States made renewed demands for elected officials to eschew the country’s relentless gun lobby and pass tighter gun control laws. An 18-year-old massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with an AR-15-style rifle on May 24 in the second-worst school shooting in American history. Just 10 days earlier, an 18-year-old racist killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket with the same kind of weapon. In the wake of these shootings, Trudy Busch Valentine, a Missouri Democrat running for U.S. Senate, made a pledge to voters.
