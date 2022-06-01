Trending warmer with plenty of sunshine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

After a much-needed stretch of wet weather in northern Utah, conditions will begin to calm as low pressure gets replaced with high pressure that will hang out for the second half of the workweek.

On Wednesday we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will run in the 60s and 70s while southern Utah gets mainly 70s and 80s with St. George returning to 90 degrees.

Daytime highs will be close to if not a few degrees below average for Wednesday, but by Thursday we’re back to above average with more sunshine. Winds will become a bit breezy by the end of the week and with southern Utah returning to highs in the 80s and 90s, fire concerns will return. Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs will be in the 80s from Thursday through Saturday.

Right now, models are hinting at another potential system that could bring a return chance for wet weather by the end of the upcoming weekend into early next week, but if this system makes it to us, it won’t be like what we had over Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures in northern Utah look like they’ll come down slightly to settle to near averages.

The takeaway? Calmer skies arrive for the second half of the workweek with much warmer temperatures.

