Willmar murder suspects in court Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) Pretrial hearings will take place July 26th for two Willmar residents accused of murder after allegedly giving a Pennock woman drugs that contained a deadly dose of fentanyl. Hudeife Mire and Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht, both 20-years-old, are charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire faces three counts of Drug Sales. Both made their initial appearances in Kandiyohi County District Court this week and the pre-trail dates were set. Unconditional bail for Mire is 1 million dollars, but bail with conditions was reduced from $750,000 to $300,000. Unconditional bail for Oothoudt Willprecht is $750,000. Officials say on April 16th the suspects gave 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that looked like percocet or oxycodone, but they contained fentanyl.
