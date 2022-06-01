ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Willmar murder suspects in court Wednesday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(Willmar MN-) The two suspects accused of supplying the drugs that killed 19-year-old Samantha Myers of Pennock last month will appear in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Hudeife Muhumed Mire and Makayla Outhoudt Willprecht,...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Pre-trial hearing set for Willmar murder suspects

(Willmar MN-) Pretrial hearings will take place July 26th for two Willmar residents accused of murder after allegedly giving a Pennock woman drugs that contained a deadly dose of fentanyl. Hudeife Mire and Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht, both 20-years-old, are charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire faces three counts of Drug Sales. Both made their initial appearances in Kandiyohi County District Court this week and the pre-trail dates were set. Unconditional bail for Mire is 1 million dollars, but bail with conditions was reduced from $750,000 to $300,000. Unconditional bail for Oothoudt Willprecht is $750,000. Officials say on April 16th the suspects gave 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that looked like percocet or oxycodone, but they contained fentanyl.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Ulrich guilty on all counts

(Buffalo, MN) -- Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo is guilty on all eleven counts in the mass shooting last year at the Allina Health Crossroads Clinic. A Wright County jury deliberated about six hours before returning its verdict Thursday evening. Ulrich was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and assault, and discharging an explosive device. He was found guilty of shooting five workers at the clinic, killing medical assistant Lindsey Overbay. Ulrich took the witness stand and told jurors he didn’t intend to kill anyone. Ulrich will be sentenced on June 17th.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
KIMT

Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide

MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday. The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car. Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly. Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Robbed Bar at Gunpoint

(KNSI) – A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a Morrison County bar at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office says the 39-year-old from Little Falls walked into The Cave Bar & Grill just after 12:15 a.m. on May 31st and allegedly demanded money from E-tabs and the cash register. The suspect left in a silver truck, which deputies found the truck headed east on Highway 27 towards Onamia.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Little Falls Man Jailed for Armed Robbery of Morrison County Bar

RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls man faces armed robbery charges after he allegedly held up a Morrison County bar early Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies responded to The Cave Bar & Grill at around 12:20 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery. The bar is at the intersection of Highway 27 and 370th Avenue about four miles north of Hillman.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Rice county authorities to provide update about Morristown arrest

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Rice County will provide an update later today after a Morristown man is arrested on charges of probable cause murder. According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home just before 12:45 Tuesday morning for a report of a disturbance.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Known Suspect’ Shoots At Mother, Children In Brooklyn Park; None Hit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out. The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit. Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota. The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel. The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.
MORRISTOWN, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck-tractor collision injures Willmar man

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Dakota County daycare provider charged with assault of 4-month-old

An in-home daycare provider in Hastings is facing assault charges after a 4-month-old child in her care suffered serious injuries consistent with abuse. This month, prosecutors in Dakota County charged Megan Karen Appert, 37, with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in connection with the infant's injuries.
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KEYC

4 years since Wendy Khan disappearance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been four years since Wendy Khan was last seen, and her family is still seeking answers. Khan, who was 47-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing on June 1, 2018. Authorities initially had though she was traveling in a car but that...
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Area teen injured in crash in Todd County

(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people have been injured in a crash in Todd County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt. According to the report, a Kia Sorento, driven by Mkelle Ann Wagner, 18, of Alexandria, was traveling westbound on Highway 210, while a semi driven by Rolando Gomez, 29, of Mission, Texas was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided. Wagner was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
TODD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Little Falls Man Arrested After Armed Robbery At Bar

HILLMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a Little Falls man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly robbing a bar. Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Cave Bar and Grill at Highway 27 and 370th Avenue in Richardson Township. The bar was reportedly robbed just after midnight. Authorities learned a man entered the bar wearing a scarf around his neck and holding a rifle. He demanded money, then fled in a pickup truck. Deputies located the truck and arrested the 39-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the county jail. The sheriff’s office said deputies found “evidence associated to the robbery” when they arrested the man. The robbery is still under investigation. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking and Gun Violations

For methamphetamine trafficking and weapons crimes, a St. Paul man was sentenced last week to 13 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to the US District Attorney’s office, Chue Xiong, 39, of Brooklyn Center, and co-defendant Matthew Hines, 37, of Brooklyn Center, coordinated and facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine and collected the proceeds to send back to their supplier as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

