This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Charcuterie is a culinary icon — and for good reason. If you've been to any type of get-together lately, you've likely grazed — or, at the very least, admired — an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board filled to the brim with a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies, crackers, and other snackables. These pretty platters are a party, picnic, and movie night must-have due to their versatility and artfulness. There's really no wrong way to build a charcuterie board, either. In fact, these edible works of art can be quite therapeutic, which is one of many reasons why charcuterie boards are not only popular but also have been commonplace and marketable over the years.

