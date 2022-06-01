Tempe Time Machine starts ticking today

The Tempe Time Machine begins today, June 1, with the first in a series of events celebrating the Tempe Sister Cities program's five decades of fun and friendship.

The program will visit the 11 Tempe Sister Cities from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Wednesday in June and July at the Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave.

Children and their families can take part in crafts, stories and games. Live demonstrations start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Keith Johnson plays West African drums today in celebration of Sister City Mali, Timbuktu.

Upcoming editions of the Tempe Time Machine will salute Carlow, Ireland and Lower Hutt, New Zealand (June 8); Agra, India (June 15); and Cuenca Ecuador and Cusco Peru (June 22).

This year's program was inspired by the Tempe History Museum's current exhibit: "Tempe Sister Cities: 50 years of Citizen Diplomacy."

Tempe Time Machine is free, and no registration is required. Groups of 10 or more are welcome, but organizers said for the best experience call 480-350-5140 to schedule a date and time.

For more: tempe.gov/timemachine.