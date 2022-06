PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Blake at Panama City Beach is getting ahead of the storm with hurricane season here. “In the event of a hurricane headed our way we would evacuate if needed,” Director of Facility Management at The Blake at Panama City Beach Drake Garrett said. “Otherwise, we have plans in place to stay put. We have a generator and are currently in the process of ordering some supplies for water storage. Stuff like that to make sure we have everything we need to shelter in place.”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO