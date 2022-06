TOPEKA, Kansas — Black drivers are given a disproportionately higher number of traffic tickets than white motorists in some Kansas cities. Yet the extent of any racial bias in traffic stops remains uncertain largely because no statewide requirement exists demanding police track the data. That leaves individual cities and counties to create their own policies — giving, at best, an inconsistent picture of how much more vulnerable Black drivers are to getting pulled over.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO