Pasco, WA

1 person hurt after a rollover crash along I-182 in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago
On Tuesday morning, one person was hurt following a rollover crash in Pasco.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place at Road 100 exit on the Interstate 182 at approximately 10:15 a.m. The early reports showed that a lawn care truck rolled east of Road 100 exit. The callers earlier reported that someone was trapped under the wreckage, but the person was able to get free and was standing near the truck when emergency responders arrived.

According to the officials, at least one person suffered injuries as a result of the accident. Reports further added that the incident led to gallons of herbicide spilling onto the ground. Two lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the scene, and traffic in the westbound lanes was congested for miles. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 1, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald

Nationwide Report

