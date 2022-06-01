46-year-old Shawn Harmon dead after a car crashes into a tree in Richland (Richland, WA)

Authorities identified 46-year-old Shawn Harmon as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Richland.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place near the El Dorado Townhouses in the 700 block of McMurray Street just before 4 a.m. The early reports showed that Shawn Harmon was driving a car that slammed into a tree for undetermined reasons.

Officers were called out to the scene by a maintenance worker who discovered the crash. Harmon suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Authorities are planning to test Harmon’s blood for drugs and alcohol, but there will not be an autopsy scheduled. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: Tri-City Herald