Richland, WA

46-year-old Shawn Harmon dead after a car crashes into a tree in Richland (Richland, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
Authorities identified 46-year-old Shawn Harmon as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Richland.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place near the El Dorado Townhouses in the 700 block of McMurray Street just before 4 a.m. The early reports showed that Shawn Harmon was driving a car that slammed into a tree for undetermined reasons.

Officers were called out to the scene by a maintenance worker who discovered the crash. Harmon suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Authorities are planning to test Harmon’s blood for drugs and alcohol, but there will not be an autopsy scheduled. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

June 1, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald

1 person injured after a motorcycle crash in Walla Walla (Walla Walla, WA)

On late Thursday, one person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Walla Walla. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on Isaacs Avenue. The early reports showed that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Isaacs Avenue toward division. The motorcycle did not have a working front headlight. At some point of time, a second vehicle going east on Isaacs Avenue turned north on Division Street and hit the motorcycle.
WALLA WALLA, WA
kpq.com

Stolen Flatbed Truck Recovered in Wenatchee

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office recovered a stolen flatbed truck Friday, June 3rd. A 2007 Gray Chevrolet Silvarado flatbed truck was stolen from a Bainard Road address in Malaga Thursday evening June 2nd, at 5:18 p.m. It was located early Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. on Lindy Street in Wenatchee. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Huddleston said the front license plate was removed, and the truck was easy to take. “The keys were in the truck at the time of theft,” he said. There is no current suspect information.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Charges filed for suspected driver in officer-involved shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. — Charges have been filed in the officer-involved shooting that left one man in the hospital just before midnight on May 31. The 30-year-old man now has a warrant out with two felonies. The man is still at Seattle Harborview Hospital and is in stable condition, according...
UNION GAP, WA
eugenedailynews.com

Police chase in Pendleton ends with crash into OSP car

PENDLETON — A police chase Friday morning, June 3, through Pendleton streets ended when a fleeing suspect crashed into an Oregon State Police car. Pendleton Chief of Police Charles Byram also reported officers are looking for two passengers who got out before the crash. The pursuit began after 6:06...
PENDLETON, OR
