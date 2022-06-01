ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a two-vehicle collision in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fwqtD2400

On Monday, a 15-year-old driver slammed a minivan into a home in Pasco.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Cedar Ave and Park View. The early reports showed that a juvenile driver, who did not have a license, was driving a minivan after allegedly taking the minivan without permission. The driver also crashed into another vehicle before running into the house.

No one inside the home received injuries, but the incident caused significant damage to the structure of the home itself. The teen was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of hit-and-run, reckless driving and taking a motor vehicle without permission. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 1, 2022

Source: 610KONA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Name released of suspect shot by Yakima police

YAKIMA -- Investigators have now confirmed the name of the suspect who was shot by police in confrontation Monday. On Thursday charges were officially filed against 30-year-old Zachary Zimmerman. He's charged with Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. Police say additional charges...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

3 arrested after shot fired at farm worker, police pursuit near Royal City

ROYAL CITY — Three suspects reportedly involved in a shooting were taken into custody after a pursuit with law enforcement near Royal City. The Grant County Sheriff’s office says the three suspects were stealing backpacks off a farm worker bus earlier on Thursday. As the suspects drove off, one person in the car fired a shot at the farm workers.
ROYAL CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Wa
nbcrightnow.com

Police investigating shooting near Alvarez Auto Sales

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on N. Cleveland St. near Alvarez Auto Sales around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers say multiple shots were fired in the area and they found two apartment buildings with bullet holes. KPD says there are no injuries reported...
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a rollover crash along I-182 in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On Tuesday morning, one person was hurt following a rollover crash in Pasco. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place at Road 100 exit on the Interstate 182 at approximately 10:15 a.m. The early reports showed that a lawn care truck rolled east of Road 100 exit. The callers earlier reported that someone was trapped under the wreckage, but the person was able to get free and was standing near the truck when emergency responders arrived.
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Shawn Harmon dead after a car crashes into a tree in Richland (Richland, WA)

Authorities identified 46-year-old Shawn Harmon as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Richland. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place near the El Dorado Townhouses in the 700 block of McMurray Street just before 4 a.m. The early reports showed that Shawn Harmon was driving a car that slammed into a tree for undetermined reasons.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Officers named in Yakima officer-involved shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting just before midnight on May 31 that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Officers Jesus Sanchez, with 13 years of experience, and Jon Charroin, with 5 and a half years of...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fatal Richland Crash–New Information Released, Car Was Stolen

More information has been releaseed about a shocking fatal crash on McMurray Street in Richland. 46-year-old driver dies early Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Shawn Harmon was driving on McMurray Street between Jadwin and Stevens. He was the only occupant, he crashed a short time later and died as a result of his injuries.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man in Richland fakes bomb threats to distract police

RICHLAND, Wash. - Agencies responded to a SWAT standoff in Richland on June 2 after a 32-year-old wanted man had barricaded himself in. Police believe the man made fake bomb threats during the standoff in order to distract police. Before long, the man surrendered and was taken into custody on...
RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Yakima Sees Fourth Officer-Involved Shooting in 12 Months

YAKIMA - Tuesday morning Yakima saw its fourth officer-involved shooting in the last year, after a confrontation over a stolen car took a bad turn. According to Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department, the new flock cameras found a stolen car on North 1st Street around midnight. Whereas officers normally identify stolen cars by being somewhere near it and running its license plate through their system, flock gave officers time to put a plan together.
nbcrightnow.com

New Kennewick police officer to honor late grandmother's legacy

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department will swear in a legacy officer this month, honoring and continuing the impact of Washington State Patrol Trooper Glenda Thomas. The late trooper died on the job in 1985 and is honored by WSP each year. Thomas was born in Pasco in...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Crash Snarls I-182 Between Roads 68 and 100

(Pasco, WA) — Washington State Patrol says a truck driver who apparently was not paying attention, had to slam on the brakes approaching a backup caused by a construction zone along Westbound I-182 between Road 68 and Road 100 Tuesday morning. The driver had to be taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was already backed up from the construction, state patrol says the crash aggravated the situation.
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy