Authorities reported a two-vehicle collision in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On Monday, a 15-year-old driver slammed a minivan into a home in Pasco.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Cedar Ave and Park View. The early reports showed that a juvenile driver, who did not have a license, was driving a minivan after allegedly taking the minivan without permission. The driver also crashed into another vehicle before running into the house.

No one inside the home received injuries, but the incident caused significant damage to the structure of the home itself. The teen was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of hit-and-run, reckless driving and taking a motor vehicle without permission. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 1, 2022

Source: 610KONA