TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis crowed about the $109.9 billion Florida budget he signed in The Villages Thursday — and also the $3.1 billion he axed from that budget. “So we exercise that power very robustly in this budget, not because the legislature is necessarily putting pork—there was some pork—but I think it was just because, you know, we don’t want to be in a situation where we’re repeating the mistakes of Washington by overspending,” DeSantis said Thursday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO