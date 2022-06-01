Two-vehicle collision reported on I-90 in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

Authorities responded to a traffic collision on Interstate 90 in Spokane.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place near the Sullivan Road exit off of Interstate 90. The early reports showed that one vehicle T-boned another vehicle for reasons that are yet to be known.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision. The crash site has been cleared by the responders, officials reported. The events that have led up to the accident remain unclear. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Source: KXLY