Spokane, WA

Two-vehicle collision reported on I-90 in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
Authorities responded to a traffic collision on Interstate 90 in Spokane.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place near the Sullivan Road exit off of Interstate 90. The early reports showed that one vehicle T-boned another vehicle for reasons that are yet to be known.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision. The crash site has been cleared by the responders, officials reported. The events that have led up to the accident remain unclear. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 1, 2022

Source: KXLY

Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Head-on Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Priest River was driving a gray late 90s Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he went over the centerline on a curve and collided with a newer Ford F150 pulling a trailer. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The Bonner County Sheriff's office and Priest Lake Fire Department responded to the crash to assist.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley results in fatality

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – First responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash off the 12000 block of east Mansfield which has tragically resulted in a fatality. Reports of the accident came in around 7:15 p.m. Investigations are on-going, so few details are available at this time. Deputies on...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KTVB

Man killed in head-on collision in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A Priest River man was killed Saturday following a head-on collision on State Highway 57 in Bonner County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. The collision occurred near mile post 21, when the 41-year-old driver in a 1998 Mazda pickup traveling northbound, crossed over into the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Spokane, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest River man killed in Saturday crash

A Priest River man was killed in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 57 near Priest Lake. Idaho State Police said the man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 p.m., according to a press release. The crash occurred near milepost 21 on Highway 57,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Thursday evening, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Mansfield Avenue, between Houk Road and Discovery Place. Officials received a call informing about a male motorcyclist who seemed to be unconscious and not breathing. On arrival, emergency personnel provided medical aid to the victim.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage Updates For Wenatchee, Chelan, Douglas And Grant Counties

Numerous power outages are being reported in Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas and Grant Counties. (NCWLIFE) Emergency responders are receiving reports of flash flooding in areas through out Wenatchee Valley after an intense thunderstorm ripped through the region early Sunday afternoon. There is flooding in Wenatchee’s No 1 Canyon. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
montanaoutdoor.com

9-year-old recovers from mountain lion attack

SPOKANE – A 9-year-old girl attending a camp near Fruitland in Stevens County, Washington was injured as the result of a cougar attack Saturday morning, May 28. Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy was transported to a hospital. She was released from the intensive care unit on Monday and is in stable condition. Her mother described Lily’s recovery so far as “amazing” and asked Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff to share that Lily wants people to know she was “very brave and tough” in the face of the attack.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NEWStalk 870

Theft, Shooting Suspects Dumped into Ditch by Pursuing Cops -VIDEO-

The officer pictured is Kyle Foreman, the Public Information Officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He was giving a report about a theft, shooting, and chase that occurred Thursday afternoon. The car behind him is the suspect vehicle. Suspects fire at farmworkers after stealing their backpacks from their school...
KHQ Right Now

SLIDESHOW: Thunderstorm rolls across Spokane, brings rain and flooding

SPOKANE, Wash - Sunny warm weather quickly changed into a huge rainstorm over Spokane Sunday evening. Dark clouds dumped heavy rain which led to flooding on several streets. A flash flood warning is in place for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho until Sunday night. If you have pictures...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

